Winnersville Elite named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, program sponsor, named Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance, 1874 Business Parkway, the Leading Business of the Week.
Founded in 2008, Winnersville Elite offers recreational and competitive cheer, dance and tumbling, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Through the years, it has acquired many accolades such as being named the Best of South Georgia in 2022 and 2023, 2019 Small Business of the Year and Studio of Excellence from 2019-20.
Winnersville Elite is “committed to their students and focus on providing quality training for all cheer and dance students,” chamber representatives said.
“It is so important to teach correct technique, execution and skills to have a great and successful program,” said Desiree Hagan, program director. “Our goal is to show our dancers and cheerleaders that with hard work, dedication and passion, you can achieve anything.”
The coaches and staff are committed to helping each child achieve their dreams.
“I like seeing how passionate the kids are to learn new things and their excitement when they achieve it,” said Harley Balch, tumbling instructor.
As members for almost five years, Hagan said the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce serves as a “voice you can trust” in the community.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber has been a constant for growth, communication and networking over the years,” Hagan said.
For more information, contact Desiree Hagan at (229) 293-9323, by email at administrator@winnersvilleelite.com, or online at www.winnersvilleelite.com.
SGMC honors Taylor Grate with excellence award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Dr. Jerthitia Taylor Grate, obstetrician and gynecologist at SGMC Women’s Health, with its biannual Excellence in Care provider award for 2023.
The award was developed by SGMC’s physician wellness committee in fall 2022, hospital representatives said in a statement.
According to Dr. Elizabeth Flail, who serves on the leadership team, SGMC reviewed more than 30 nominations for the award, which serves to highlight the role physicians play in providing compassionate care and clinical excellence to patients at SGMC.
“Dr. Taylor is adored by her patients and staff,” said Niki Tyre, SGMC’s women’s health practice manager. “We all feel recognized and loved with each encounter we have with her. As a patient of hers, there is never a moment where I have not appreciated her. Her calm demeanor is very comforting and trusting. Dr. Taylor goes above and beyond for her patients and she makes sure you are listened to and heard with every appointment you have.”
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, presented Taylor Grate with the award at the April meeting of the Hospital Authority board of trustees.
Taylor Grate expressed her gratitude, thanking her husband, Courtney, for being her rock.
“It is not easy being married to someone that is on this career path but he supports me in everything I do,” she said.
She took the opportunity to thank Tyre, adding “Niki has always been there for me and made sure my business and practice ran smoothly; she is like family.”
Taylor Grate ended her comments by crediting her father, Dr. Samuel Taylor, for teaching and leading her to her career.
“My dad has been the best mentor. I wouldn’t be where I am today without his love, support and guidance,” she said.
Taylor Grate is a native of Valdosta and a graduate of Lowndes High School. She received her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and completed her residency at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. In addition to delivering babies, Taylor Grate is certified in the daVinci Robotic Surgical System which she uses to perform minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries for hysterectomies, myomectomies, endometriosis resections and pelvic organ prolapse.
She has been practicing in Valdosta since 2006.
To nominate a physician for the Excellence in Care provider award, visit sgmc.org.
Hughston Clinic named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, program sponsor, named Hughston Clinic, 4340 King’s Way, the Leading Business of the Week.
Hughston Clinic has always been “committed to providing the most advanced orthopedic services to patients of all ages and all walks of life,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “Today, it has become one of the leading institutions for the diagnosis and treatment of orthopedic conditions, as well as orthopedic research, education and training.”
Kathy Brown, practice manager, shared her experience working at Hughston Clinic.
“I love the interaction with the physicians and our patients,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to see someone come in with an orthopedic issue then watch their healing process take place. This organization has provided me with the opportunity to work with and meet some of the top orthopedic and sports medicine surgeons both nationally and internationally. I feel fortunate to be a part of Hughston.”
Throughout its time in Valdosta, Hughston Clinic has maintained a strong partnership with Valdosta State University and was named The Valdosta Daily Times Best of South Georgia in the orthopedic practice category for 2021.
The Hughston Clinic is preparing to expand as it recently purchased additional property in the area.
Rachel Dye, regional marketing manager for the clinic, said the Hughston Clinic is actively recruiting new orthopedists to join its team in Valdosta.
Dye expressed her gratitude for the connections found through the chamber, saying “The chamber provides its members access to valuable resources and relationships that help businesses like Hughston Clinic market our services to those in need while also providing the community with information and available options for their medical needs. Joining the chamber of commerce can significantly improve a local business’ visibility and credibility.”
For more information, contact Rachel Dye at (229) 333-9736.
Prince honored for
31 years of service
STATENVILLE – O.C Prince of Echols County was recently honored for his 31 years of service as a district supervisor and chairman for the Alapaha River Soil and Water Conservation District.
He was presented a certificate April 26 at the district meeting, district representatives said. The district thanked him for his past and future years of service.
Owen Cranford “O.C.” Prince graduated Lake Park High School where he played basketball and was class valedictorian. A native of Grady he settled in Echols County during high school. After graduation, he began a life of farming.
In the 1960s, he took a job with Blossman Gas to supplement his farming income. For 25-plus years, he served the LP Gas needs of the farmers of North Florida and South Georgia.
“He understands and promotes farming practices that prevent erosion and conserve water on the family land,” district representatives said. “Since his full-time retirement, he enjoys working with farmers and promoting conservation practices.”
The Alapaha River Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that manages and directs natural resource management programs in Berrien, Clinch, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.
The district works with farmers, landowners, homeowners and with other governmental entities to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at Alapaha Conservation District — Georgia Association of Conservation Districts.
Copeland addresses criminal defense lawyers
JEKYLL ISLAND – Roy W. Copeland delivered a talk to the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers at its annual spring conference held at The Westin Jekyll Island.
His topic, “Identifying Your Trial Battle Targets,” focused on areas of the trial process whereby lawyers are likely to be most persuasive with jurors in their presentation of cases, organizers said in a statement.
Copeland has practiced law in Valdosta for most of his career and is a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law.
