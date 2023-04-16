First Commerce partners with Chaparral
NASHVILLE – First Commerce Credit Union recently partnered with Chaparral & Robalo Boats, one of South Georgia’s largest employers, to host a Financial Literacy Challenge for its more than 950 employees.
During a two-week period, employees were challenged to complete a series of online financial wellness courses to be entered to win more than $1,500 in prizes ranging from gift cards to local businesses to a new Apple iPad, organizers said in a statement.
First Commerce created the Financial Literacy Challenge for Chaparral & Robalo Boats by developing a customized playlist of six financial literacy modules focusing on topics such as building financial capability, investing in the future and planning for retirement.
Employees who successfully completed all modules were entered into a drawing to win one of 10 prizes, including $100 gift cards at local merchants, Silver Annual passes to Wild Adventures Theme Park, dinner tickets on the Azalea Sprinter Train, an Apple iPad, etc.
To kick off the two-week challenge, First Commerce delivered 1,000 Chick-fil-A biscuits to the manufacturing facilities.
“First Commerce is dedicated to being a financial partner for life and is always looking for meaningful ways to give back to the communities we serve,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce chief executive officer. “Through our Financial Literacy Challenge, we were able to thank the Chaparral and Robalo team for the tremendous impact they have in Nashville and beyond while empowering them to enhance their financial well-being in a fun, engaging way.”
Chaparral has called Nashville home since 1976. Its boats are “still constructed by skilled craftsmen, many of whom are second- or third-generation boat builders,” organizers said.
“We were very excited to participate with First Commence in this program,” said Jeff Smith, chief financial officer of Chaparral and Robalo Boats. “Our employees were delighted with the Chick-fil-A biscuits at our morning break. The winners of the drawings were also very pleased when they received their gifts. We support programs that enhance our employees’ financial well-being. A special thank you to First Commerce for sponsoring this program.”
Through the FCCU Foundation, First Commerce’s 501©(3) nonprofit subsidiary, the credit union offers free financial literacy workshops and programs for schools, businesses and community organizations across 40 counties in North Florida and South Georgia.
To learn more, visit FirstCommerceCU.org and FCCUFoundation.org.
