VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named Andy’s Wings and Things, 2525 N. Ashley St., the April Small Business of the Month.
This long-standing chamber program was created to award local, hard-working small businesses, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Andy’s Wings and Things is a “beloved family-owned establishment founded by Andy McRae,” chamber representatives said. “With a lifelong passion for cooking, Andy learned the art from his mother during his upbringing and further honed his skills while serving in the military. After 27 years of dedicated service, Andy ventured into the restaurant industry and established Andy’s Wings and Things.”
In addition to being named Small Business of the Month, Andy’s Wings and Things has “earned acclaim for its delectable wings, securing the title of Best Wings in South Georgia through a public vote,” chamber representatives said. Caytlaun McRae, Andy’s son, attributes the business’ success to the family atmosphere that permeates the establishment.
“Our customers know that Andy’s stands on positive morals and creates a family-like environment for everyone who walks through our doors,” he said.
Notably, Andy’s Wings and Things maintains a strong commitment to giving back to the community.
Every Friday, Caytlaun joins a group to engage with more than 100 elementary students and rewards the most deserving classroom with a complimentary lunch. He volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club, hosting pizza parties for students who exhibit exceptional behavior. He has dedicated his time to supporting Valdosta High School, where he grills meals for students, coaches, staff and referees before games.
“I am proud to sponsor numerous organizations, fraternities, pageants and events at Valdosta State University as well. At Andy’s, we prioritize caring for our staff and being their coach to achieve our shared goals,” he said.”At Andy’s, we consider ourselves a family, and we treat anyone who enters our business with the same warmth. My father taught me to treat others as I would want to be treated and I pass on this ethos to our staff. Positive energy is essential at Andy’s Wings, so when you visit us today, expect to be greeted with a smile, friendly faces and exceptional food made with love.”
For more information, contact Caytlaun McRae by phone at (229) 262-9049 or by email at andyswings2525@gmail.com.
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named Valdosta Chiropractic & Rehab, 220 Gornto Road, the May Small Business of the Month.
Valdosta Chiropractic & Rehab specializes in “providing comprehensive treatment for individuals of all ages,” chamber representatives said. “Their commitment to improving health and quality of life is achieved through a combination of advanced treatments that offer lasting corrections for various health conditions.
“By employing modern chiropractic equipment and technology, they ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care. Taking a holistic approach, Valdosta Chiropractic & Rehab considers the overall well-being of each patient and collaborates with them to enhance their current condition while preventing future issues.” Factors such as diet, workplace ergonomics and sleep patterns are thoroughly assessed as part of the personalized care, chamber representatives said.
Lacie Guy Rowe, owner of Valdosta Chiropractic & Rehab, has been at the forefront of the business’s success since its establishment 13 years ago. Rowe’s guiding principle has always been to treat each patient with the same level of care and compassion as she would her own family members.
“Every interaction I have with a patient is driven by the desire to provide the kind of treatment I would want for my loved ones seeking care in a professional setting. I am proud to have a team that shares this commitment. We never take for granted the conscious decision our patients make to entrust their time and resources to our office in pursuit of better health,” Rowe said.
Rowe’s “remarkable achievements are evident through the expansion of Valdosta Chiropractic & Rehab to a new location in the heart of Valdosta, as well as the various accolades she has received,” chamber representatives said.
She was honored as one of the community’s “4 Under 40” and was selected as the Leadership Lowndes nominee for Women of the Year. Additionally, Rowe was awarded the prestigious H. Arthur McLane Leadership Award by the Leadership Lowndes board of trustees. Valdosta Chiropractic & Rehab has also been nominated for “Best Chiropractor” in the Valdosta Daily Times’ “Best of the Best” annual competition for the past nine years.
Celebrating her 13th anniversary and five years in the new office this past February, Rowe, as a non-native to the Valdosta-Lowndes area, sought involvement in the chamber to foster connections within the community.
“One of my initial steps was to join the chamber, which opened doors for me to meet more people and engage with other organizations. Through the chamber, I had the privilege of serving on its community council for three years before joining the chamber board of directors, where I served for a total of six years until 2021,” Rowe said.
Rowe’s involvement extends beyond the chamber, as she actively participates in the Valdosta Rotary Club and is a graduate of the 2011 Leadership Lowndes Class.
Following her graduation, she served as vice president on the board of trustees for five years. Rowe has also made contributions to the Rotary board of directors and the Salvation Army’s advisory board. “Her deepest commitment lies with the local Children’s Advocacy Center, as she passionately supports their mission,” chamber representatives said.
“Through my community involvement, Valdosta has become my cherished home, a place I am immensely proud of,” Rowe said. “Our office wholeheartedly supports and sponsors numerous organizations and programs throughout Lowndes County. It is both a privilege and an honor to give back to this incredible community that has supported me as a business owner. I will continue to do everything in my power to express my gratitude and contribute to its well-being.”
Keller Williams
Realty cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Keller Williams Realty Georgia Communities, 3338 Country Club Road, Suite H.
Under the leadership of Regan Tanner, Keller Williams Realty Georgia Communities has been serving the Valdosta area since the fall of 2021, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“With a team of passionate agents dedicated to providing exceptional service, the company has quickly become a trusted name in the local real estate market,” chamber representatives said.
“We are thrilled to officially unveil our new office and establish our permanent presence in Summit Pointe,” Tanner said. “The ribbon-cutting ceremony is a momentous occasion for us and it serves as a gateway for both new and existing clients to find our physical location, as well as connect with us virtually and through social media.”
Keller Williams Realty Georgia Communities “prides itself on staying at the forefront of technology, education, and professionalism,” chamber representatives said.
The company offers a wide range of real estate services, including sales, consulting on staging and value, and guiding clients through the entire process of a successful real estate transaction.
Tanner expressed gratitude for the support and guidance provided by the chamber. Tanner acknowledged the invaluable assistance received from the chamber in navigating the local business landscape and establishing strong relationships within the community.
"We are grateful for the support and guidance provided by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber," Tanner said. "Their assistance has been invaluable in helping us navigate the local business landscape and establish strong relationships within the community." Keller Williams Realty Georgia Communities has achieved numerous accomplishments in recent years. It was honored to be recognized as the No. 1 real estate franchise, demonstrating the dedication of their team members, market center leaders and agent partners. It has received recognition from Forbes as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies, CareerBliss as one of the Happiest Companies, and Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Veterans.
For more information contact Regan Tanner at (912) 592-0387 or by email at regan.realestate@gmail.com.
SGMC welcomes
gastroenterologists
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed gastroenterologists Dr. Jeff Anucha and Dr. Amrendra Mandal to the health system.
Anucha and Mandal will see patients at SGMC Gastroenterology, 3230 Wildwood Plantation Drive, hospital representatives said in a statement. The office can be reached by calling (229) 433-7985.
Both physicians specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders and diseases related to the gastrointestinal tract. They have expertise in managing conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, liver diseases, pancreatic disorders and gastrointestinal cancers, hospital representatives said.
They are also experienced in performing endoscopic procedures, including upper endoscopies and colonoscopies, which play a vital role in the prevention and early detection of colorectal cancer.
Anucha received his medical degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Harlem Hospital Center in New York City, where he also served as chief medical resident. He went on to complete his gastroenterology fellowship, also at Harlem Hospital Center.
He said he believes in building strong relationships with his patients based on trust, empathy and open communication.
“I take the time to listen to their concerns, educate them about their conditions and involve them in the decision-making process regarding their treatment options,” he said.
Anucha said he became a physician because he has always been passionate about helping others and making a positive impact in their lives.
“The complexity of the human body has always fascinated me, and I wanted to pursue a career where I could combine my scientific interests with my desire to care for people,” he said.
“I am dedicated to staying at the forefront of medical knowledge and continuously enhancing my skills to provide the best possible care to my patients.”
Anucha is married to his wife, Evelyn, and they have two children. In his free time, he enjoys reading, outdoor activities and photography.
Mandal received his medical degree from the B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.
He completed his residency in internal medicine at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. He went on to complete his gastroenterology fellowship training at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University.
He describes his passion for helping patients which was influenced at an early age by his uncle, who is a doctor.
“The realization that I could profoundly impact someone’s life by providing care and support during their most vulnerable moments motivated me to pursue a career in medicine,” he said.
Mandal chose gastroenterology because it “offers the chance to address acute and chronic conditions, making a lasting difference in patients’ long-term health and quality of life.”
He added he also enjoys the opportunity to work closely with patients to provide comprehensive care and contribute to ongoing research and advancements in the field.
He is married to his wife, Shristy, and they have two children. In his free time, Mandal said he enjoys spending quality time with his family, exploring different cultures and staying active with sports such as badminton and soccer.
For more information visit sgmc.org.
