VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center welcomes general surgeon Dr. David Parker as the medical director for SGMC’s Wound Care and Hyperbarics Center.
Parker has served patients in the Valdosta-Lowndes County community at his private surgical practice for more than 25 years, “bringing a great wealth of knowledge and clinical excellence,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
SGMC Wound Care and Hyperbarics offers an “evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care,” representatives said. “A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment.
“These treatments are the result of a team approach between the center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs.”
Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to the primary physician to continue routine care.
Parker said it is important to bring heightened awareness to the need for appropriate wound prevention and treatment therapies offered by the center.
It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and that number is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy, hospital representatives said.
“If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.”
Parker is a native of Valdosta, graduating as valedictorian of Valdosta High School. He received his bachelor of science degree from Princeton University and his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia.
“I look forward to continuing my partnership with physicians in our community and working together to offer residents treatment options that aren’t available anywhere else in the area,” Parker said.
Likely candidates for treatment at the center are those suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, compromised skin grafts and flaps, chronic venous insufficiency/lymphedema with or without wounds and wounds that have not healed within a reasonable time, hospital representatives said.
“People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to the SGMC Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center,” hospital representatives said.
To schedule an appointment, call (229) 249-5080.
