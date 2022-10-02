Valdez earns Excellence
in Care provider award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Dr. Felix Valdez, internal medicine specialist, with its 2022 Excellence in Care provider award.
The award was developed by SGMC’s Physician Wellness Committee earlier this year, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Dr. Elizabeth Flail, who serves on the leadership team, said SGMC reviewed more than 50 nominations for the award, which serves to highlight the role physicians play in providing compassionate care and clinical excellence to patients at SGMC.
Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer, said, “Dr. Valdez has served patients in our area for 21 years in both the primary care setting and inpatient hospital setting. Not only does he care for his patients but he is known for the care, guidance and education he provides to local migrant communities.”
Valdez humbly accepted the award, stating that his motto is to treat his patients as he would treat members of his own family.
“I am accountable for my patients and the Lord gives me the capacity to care for them,” he said. “I pray every morning for the Lord to give me the ability and wisdom to provide the very best care to my patients.”
Valdez is part of SGMC’s hospitalist group, Apogee Physicians, and has been with the health system for 15 years.
SGMC has a medical staff of more than 400 providers and a Physician Network of more than 60 physicians who provide care in a vast array of specialties.
SGMC has been designated by the American Medical Association for its Joy in Medicine Recognition Program which seeks to improve physician satisfaction and engagement while reducing rates of burnout, hospital representatives said.
To nominate a physician for the Excellence in Care provider award, visit sgmc.org.
New SGMC
information
leadership named
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced two new leadership positions in the information services department.
Zachary White has been named SGMC director of enterprise applications, and Michael Spence has been named SGMC director of project management, hospital representatives said in a statement.
In the new role of director of enterprise applications, White will manage Epic electronic health record revenue and clinical analysts.
Previously a senior analyst/manager with SGMC’s Epic Clinical Ambulatory Team, White has more than eight years of hospital electronic health record and clinical floor experience.
During this time, he has worked closely with affiliated physicians and their staff, championing the adoption of the Epic system, improving processes and leading his team through numerous physician practice onboardings, hospital representatives said.
White holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Western Governors University. He is completing the requirements for his master of science degree in nursing from the same school. In addition, he has attained the CAHIMS certification from the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.
In his new role as director of project Management, Spence will manage the portfolio of projects for the information services division, including those related to Epic.
Spence has been with SGMC for 24 years and filled numerous technical and leadership roles within the organization. These include his previous positions as director of Enterprise IT, network services supervisor and network administrator.
He has more than 14 years of direct project management experience, including work on projects such as the purchase and integration of Smith Northview Hospital and the deployment of Epic, hospital representatives said.
Spence earned a bachelor of applied science degree in technical management from DeVry University and a master of business administration degree from the Keller Graduate School of Management.
He has completed additional industry training in leadership development and project management.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Hodges named SGMC
imaging director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has named Mark Hodges as director of imaging. Mark Hodges has more than 20 years of experience in medical imaging and has served in various positions within the department, most recently serving as imaging manager for the past eight years, hospital representatives said in a statement.
In his new role, Hodges will oversee all technical and administrative aspects of inpatient and outpatient services. He is responsible for supervising all staff in accomplishing department and organizational goals in a safe environment for both patients and employees, hospital representatives said.
“I’m excited for this opportunity and being a part of an organization that is committed to the health and safety of our community,” Hodges said. “I want to continue building onto the foundation of team development with a focus on quality and innovation.”
Hodges holds an associate of occupational science degree from Pima Medical Institute and a bachelor of applied science from Valdosta State University. He is working toward his master’s in health care administration.
Hodges is a member of the American Healthcare Radiology Administrators, the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, the American Legion and Bethany Baptist Church.Hodges is married to Keri and they have two children, Chad and Haley.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.