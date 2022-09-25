SGMC Internal Medicine cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for South Georgia Medical Center Internal Medicine at Park Avenue, 604 E. Park Ave.
SGMC Internal Medicine is part of South Georgia Medical Center’s growing primary care network that serves residents in Lowndes, Lanier, Berrien and other counties, chamber representatives said in a statement.
The new addition is part of SGMC’s graduate medical education program in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine. Medical providers practicing at this location are physicians completing their three-year internal medicine specialty residency training at SGMC.
Dr. Joseph Hayes serves as the medical director for the practice and oversees patient care and clinical skills development for the resident physicians.
The residency program at SGMC Internal Medicine is a “part of a larger goal to create a broader pipeline of doctors in rural communities,” chamber representatives said.
According to the Journal of American Medical Association, about 20% of Americans live in rural areas but barely one-tenth of physicians practice in these locations. Most physicians will locate where they do their training and by offering a residency program in Valdosta, SGMC is hoping to help increase the number of physicians in rural areas, chamber representatives said.
“Patients at SGMC Internal Medicine have several advantages over a typical primary care clinic visit,” they added.
First, patients will be evaluated by a resident physician and overseen by a medical director. Patients also get more time with their doctor since resident physicians do not yet have an established patient base, chamber representatives said.
Patients play “a vital role in the education and training of the residents and support the future of medicine in South Georgia,” chamber representatives added.
For more information, contact the Erika Bennett, SGMC director of marketing, at (229) 433-5260, by email at karahope.hanson@sgmc.org, or online at https://www.sgmc.org/sgmc-internal-medicine-park-avenue/.
Officers complete GPSTC course
VALDOSTA — Officer Cody Peek of the Valdosta Police Department and Officer Christopher Velho of the Tift County Sheriff’s Office completed a speed detection operator course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Speed consistently ranks as one of the top five contributing factors resulting in serious injury and fatality incidents, state officials said in a statement.
The number of speed-related fatalities increased by 46%, from 260 in 2019 to 380 in 2020. The proportion of speed-related fatalities increased from 17% in 2019 to 23% in 2020.
The course will “improve the effectiveness of speed enforcement initiatives through the proper and efficient use of police traffic LIDAR and radar speed measurement instruments,” state officials said. “Training and proactive enforcement will enable law enforcement to have an impact on reducing these speed-related incidents and ultimately save lives.”
Funding for the program has been provided by the State of Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
