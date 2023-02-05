Messer earns DAISY Award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Jordan Messer, RN, with the January DAISY award for extraordinary nursing care.
Messer was recognized by a patient for going out of her way to make a custom heart pillow to support the patient’s recovery following open heart surgery, hospital representatives said.
“Open heart surgery can make everyday actions like coughing, deep breathing, sneezing, laughing, getting out of bed and even the hiccups uncomfortable for patients right after surgery,” hospital representatives said. “Because the surgery requires dividing the chest cavity to allow access to the heart, the breastbone and chest area need extra support for up to three months following the procedure.”
One way patients can reduce their discomfort is to use a heart-shaped pillow — filled with firm stuffing — to help provide comfort, reduce pain and protect the surgery’s incision site.
At the time of this patient’s surgery, the traditional pillows were not available. However, the nurses made a makeshift one comprised of tightly folded blankets for the patient’s use while in the hospital.
The patient said, “On the last day, Jordan presented me with my very own heart pillow that she had made herself for me! It meant so much and I took it home with pride and gratefulness. I will never forget the care I was given during my surgery and recovery.”
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care.
Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that includes compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “extraordinary nurse.” They also receive a beautiful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org.
Mitchell named
wound care director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center is has announced Christopher Mitchell as program director of SGMC Wound Care.
In this role, Mitchell oversees the daily operations of the wound care center and is responsible for the management and strategic growth of the program, hospital representatives said in a statement. He works alongside Dr. David Parker, medical director, to offer advanced healing therapies.
“I am thrilled to work in an environment where I have the opportunity to make a difference in the community,” Mitchell said. “I want to bring a sense of enjoyment and belonging to the workplace, where the staff looks forward to coming into work and functions as a cohesive team because they want to, not because it’s what they are paid to do.”
Mitchell served 15 years of active duty in the United States Army as a senior line medic/medical platoon sergeant. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Excelsior University in humanities and a master of business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
Mitchell is married to Jessica and they have two kids, Adrianna and Ethan, hospital representatives said.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
