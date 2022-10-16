Truelove wins Rising Star Award
VALDOSTA – Haylee Truelove, a certified pharmacy technician with Walgreens, North Ashley Street, received the Rising Star Award with SingleCare Fourth Annual “Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards.”
The awards recognize America’s Top 25 pharmacists, techs and teams in the nation, company representatives said in a statement.
To determine winners, SingleCare’s editorial board evaluated thousands of customer nominations. In total, 25 winners were named, including 10 pharmacists, nine pharmacy technicians, one pharmacy intern and five pharmacy teams.
“A common thread among winner stories is they consistently provide their patients with exceptional service and the highest quality of care at the pharmacy counter,” representatives said. “Haylee is very passionate about her job, cares about customers and goes out of line of duty to help you with your prescriptions,” said Michael Khoury with SingleCare. “She’s a very caring person.
“She always goes out of her way to make sure your medication is correct and as cheap as possible. She is absolutely the best. She is the best person I have ever dealt with. Most people are in a hurry to get you out the door. She wants to make sure you understand everything.”
“Truelove threw herself into a new role at Walgreens during the middle of the pandemic and helped out so many people at the Walgreens in Valdosta,” company representatives said.
Faeskorn named
SGMC VP of
revenue cycle
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed Olaf Faeskorn, MBA, CPC, COC as vice president of revenue cycle.
Faeskorn will oversee revenue cycle operations for the health system, hospital representatives said in a statement.
He is responsible for providing leadership, oversight and direction to departments relating to patient access and financial services.
A native of Germany, Faeskorn has nearly 25 years of experience in the health care field, beginning his career as a nurse and later transitioning to health information management and revenue cycles.
He has spent the last 20 years in the Greater Boston area at various large hospitals and health systems.
“Moving from Boston to South Georgia is a new great adventure for my family and myself.
We’ve been greeted warmly and I’m excited to see the enthusiasm in my new teams,” Faeskorn said.
Faeskorn holds a degree in nursing from Krankenpflegeschule an der Ruhr in Germany.
He earned a bachelor of arts in political science with a minor in economics from the University of Massachusetts.
He also received a master of business administration from the Boston University School of Management.
Faeskorn is married to Amy and has two children.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.