Lucky Goat cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lucky Goat Coffee Company, 3219 N. Oak St., Suite A.
Lucky Goat Coffee Company, “known for its commitment to quality and community,” recently opened its newest café in Valdosta, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Founded in 2010, Lucky Goat Coffee Company embarked on its journey “with the mission of providing top-quality wholesale beans for local cafés,” chamber representatives said. “Over the past 13 years, the company has remained dedicated to this core value, while also venturing into new avenues. What began as a humble coffee roasting operation has now blossomed into a thriving enterprise with six exquisite cafes and a robust wholesale presence.”
Sarah Arcella, branding associate at Lucky Goat Coffee Company, said, “We are excited to start expanding our community outreach in Valdosta. While we love curating café and wholesale experiences, we also offer fundraising opportunities as well as donations. We are looking forward to building that program up here and cannot wait to be a part of the community in that way.”
“The company takes pride in offering comprehensive wholesale services, catering to entrepreneurs and businesses looking to enter the coffee market,” chamber representatives said. “From private labeling to equipment provision, Lucky Goat serves as a one-stop shop for those aspiring to establish their own cafes or incorporate premium coffee into their establishments. The company’s coffee is meticulously sourced, roasted and packaged at its Tallahassee-based Roastery, reflecting the dedication of its passionate team.”
Lucky Goat’s café in Valdosta serves as its entry into the Georgia market as this is the first café outside of Florida.
For more information, contact Arcella at (850) 354-8693, by email at sarah@luckygoatcoffee.com or online at www.luckygoatcoffee.com.
SL Sausage Company cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for S.L. Sausage Company, 3111 N. Oak St. Ext.
Founded in 2007 in Cordele, S.L. Sausage Company has been “serving up a delectable array of homemade sausages, beef jerky, top-grade meat cuts and other culinary delights for over 15 years,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “With its first location in Cordele and a subsequent one in Leesburg, the company’s decision to open its third store in Valdosta was a natural progression.”
“Valdosta feels like home to us,” said Jackson Johnson, owner. “I attended college at Valdosta State and this city holds a special place in my heart.”
The Valdosta store offers an extensive selection of products, including unique jellies & jams, barbecue sauces and glazes, seasonings, sweets, beer, wine and the company’s branded merchandise, such as T-shirts, hats and koozies, chamber representatives said. Customers can also explore a small but high-quality assortment of seafood. As a unique feature, S.L. Sausage Company provides customizable gift boxes, ideal for any occasion, from holiday gifting to teacher appreciation.
“We pride ourselves in having great customer services and keeping the family-owned atmosphere in our store,” said Hannah Bullock, cashier manager.
For more information, contact Bullock at (229) 262-3458 or online at www.slsausage.com.
Southern Life Design cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Southern Life Design, 106 N. Patterson St.
Southern Life Design, a pioneer in providing high-end renovation solutions with trade account pricing, celebrated its grand opening in the heart of Valdosta’s Historic District, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Southern Life Design is “revolutionizing the design and renovation process by offering a concierge-quality design experience that streamlines projects, prevents cost overruns and ensures timely execution,” chamber representatives said. “SLD collaborates closely with clients to define their visions, providing access to top-quality fixtures and delivering comprehensive architectural design plans, eliminating any guesswork for contractors.”
“I’m excited to have our downtown showroom open, allowing us to meet new clients face-to-face,” said Sondra Okada, owner. “There’s a sense of community here that you just don’t find everywhere. I feel lucky to be a part of it.”
“Southern Life Design’s commitment to excellence is evident in its partnership with U.S.-based suppliers, offering top-quality fixtures and furnishings that are made to last,” chamber representatives said. “The firm provides comprehensive design services, material specifications from various quality vendors and price points and produces detailed architectural plans and perspectives for contractors to ensure accurate project execution.”
“Southern Life Design’s portfolio boasts a wide range of accomplishments, from multi-million-dollar properties to innovative work recognized internationally.”
For more information, contact Okada at (229) 506-5161, by email at sondra@southernlifedesign.com, or online at www.southernlifedesign.com.
