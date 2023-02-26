Lakeland Villa named Health System Heroes
LAKELAND – South Georgia Medical Center honored the certified nursing assistants at SGMC Lakeland Villa as Health System Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County.
“SGMC Lakeland Villa is a skilled nursing facility that offers short-term rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice care to approximately 62 residents,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
Melanie Byron, administrator, said CNAs play a vital role at the facility and are truly the superheroes working in the background every day to protect the wellbeing of others.
“These health care professionals build solid relationships with the residents and their families. Their dedication, compassion and commitment results in smiling faces, improvement in health status and just plain fun,” she said.
“CNAs work directly with residents and nurses, helping with many tasks to include moving residents, checking vital signs, grooming and bathing, feeding and more,” hospital representatives said. “Their critical work ensures that residents are cared for and safe during their stay.”
Honorees received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
