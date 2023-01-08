SGMC engineering,
facilities honored
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored its engineering and facilities department as Health System Heroes during the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta/Lowndes County meeting.
Rick Oelkers, director of engineering, Jed Allen, construction manager, and the entire team were honored for their “essential work in construction and facilities maintenance over the last year,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
The department has facilitated a multitude of large projects in recent months, including the completion of four major renovations. This includes a build-out for the graduate medical education quarters at main campus, a new SGMC internal medicine practice for SGMC’s residency program, a redesign of the surgery suite in the Professional Building and the relocation of Urgent Care to a newly renovated facility on the Smith Northview Campus.
Alongside the major construction projects, the department maintains 1.5 million square feet of space, to include four hospitals and 52 additional buildings that house other medical services such as primary care and specialty offices.
With a staff of 28 members, this is no small feat, hospital representatives said, adding Oelkers has been an integral part of SGMC’s facility maintenance for 20 years and Allen has overseen construction at SGMC for eight years.
“This team works long hours, often responding to calls in the middle of the night but their hard work does not go unnoticed,” said Johnny Ball, senior vice president of regional hospital operations. “We thank them for their essential role in our health system and their commitment to keeping all of us safe.”
The honorees received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org
Holt joins Colony Bank
as financial advisor
VALDOSTA — Colony Bank has announced that Brian Holt has joined Colony Financial Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, as a financial advisor.
Holt will be based in Colony Bank’s Valdosta banking center, 3774 Old U.S. Highway 41 N.
Holt has 12 years of wealth management experience, most recently serving as a financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors, bank representatives said in a statement.
He spent nearly a decade managing the finances of his family business. Holt is a native of the Valdosta area and holds a bachelor of business administration in finance from Valdosta State University. He and his wife, Kim, have two children and one grandchild and attend Fellowship Baptist Church.
“We are excited to welcome a professional of Brian’s caliber and expertise to our Colony financial advisors team,” Ed Canup, chief revenue officer and president of banking solutions, said. “Brian brings deep community relationships and extensive industry knowledge that will be valuable in assisting our customers with their financial goals and needs.”
