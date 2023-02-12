SGMC Digital
Marketing wins gold
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s marketing team was recently recognized as a 2023 AVA Digital Awards gold winner in the category of web-based production, short form web video in health care.
SGMC received the award for its “Moments Matter” video showcasing the health system’s growing and award-winning cardiovascular program, hospital officials said in a statement.
AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication.
AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
“Our heart and vascular program has grown substantially, adding seven specialists to the team and launching two new services to include cardiac electrophysiology and a structural heart center,” said Erika Bennett, SGMC director of marketing. “We wanted to showcase the advanced level of care available at SGMC, while keeping in mind that our patients have choices and our team values the opportunity to earn their trust and confidence with their care.”
SGMC partnered with Ascend Strategy & Design to develop the winning video which can be viewed at sgmc.org/heart.
SGMC is among the nation’s top-performing hospitals for the treatment of heart attack patients, receiving the 2022 American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award and has also received the American Heart Association Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation Gold Award for eight consecutive years.
