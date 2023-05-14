Paoletti named to Forbes top wealth advisors list
VALDOSTA – Morgan Stanley announced that Joseph Paoletti, CFP, a senior vice president, senior portfolio manager, financial planning specialist and financial advisor in the firm’s Valdosta wealth management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2023 list of best-in-state wealth advisors in Georgia for the second consecutive year.
The Forbes best-in-state wealth advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience, company representatives said in a statement.
The ranking, developed by Forbes partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors such as revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews, company representatives said.
Paoletti, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1996, is a native of Valdosta. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech and a master’s degree in financial planning from the University of Georgia.
“I am pleased that Joe is representing Morgan Stanley,” said Elizabeth Cambareri, branch manager of Morgan Stanley’s Valdosta office. “To be named to this list recognizes Joe’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement, and trust services.
SGMC welcomes pain management specialist
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Travis Bailey in the specialty of pain management.
Bailey treats a wide variety of complex pain issues with advanced, minimally invasive surgeries and procedures, hospital representatives said in a statement.
He is trained to treat complex neck and low back pain, pelvic and abdominal pain, sympathetically mediated and neuropathic pain, myofascial disorders and cancer pain syndromes.
A native of Valdosta, Bailey has been practicing for 11 years. He received his medical degree from the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He completed his anesthesiologist residency at McLaren-Greater Lansing Hospital in Michigan. He went on to complete a pain management fellowship at Michigan State University.
He said patients can expect honesty and hard work from him as well as a thorough treatment plan created for their personal goals, desires and abilities.
“I am excited to join a renowned institution with untapped resources and superior dedication to the local community that will allow me to help more people suffering from chronic, debilitating pain,” Bailey said.
He is married to his college sweetheart and has two boys. In his free time, he said he enjoys spending time with his family, exercising, hunting and golfing.
SGMC Pain Management is located at 2417 N. Patterson St. To make an appointment, call (229) 433-4340. For more information, visit sgmc.org.
SGMC recognized
in ad awards
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center received three accolades in the 40th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards.
The competition recognizes “outstanding health advertising based on a range of qualities, including creativity, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
The SGMC Foundation won bronze for its “Impact Stories” video in the category Special Video – over two minutes.
SGMC Marketing won merit for “Heart Health: Moments Matter” and “Taking the Pulse” nursing videos for the integrated marketing campaign and social media content categories.
The projects were awarded among more than 4,300 entries, making the competition the largest and most esteemed health care advertising awards in the industry, representatives said. Only 34% of entries were recognized.
SGMC partnered with Ascend Strategy & Design to develop the winning videos.
“SGMC is a rapidly growing health system with endless stories to tell from both our patients and our staff,” said Erika Bennett, SGMC director of marketing. “We always welcome the opportunity to share those experiences with the communities we serve in unique and engaging ways.”
To view the award-winning videos, visit sgmc.org.
