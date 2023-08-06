Hahira Head Start
cuts ribbon
HAHIRA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Coastal Plain Area – Hahira Head Start, 809 Tillman St.
Head Start is renowned for serving economically disadvantaged families and Hahira Head Start offers its services to families in Lowndes County and surrounding areas, chamber representatives said in a statement. The program focuses on promoting school readiness for children ages 3 to 5 years by enhancing their social and emotional development.
The center’s primary objective is to provide comprehensive early childhood education, health and nutrition services, parent involvement opportunities and unwavering support for Head Start families to work towards self-sufficiency, chamber representatives said.
With its three-star rating from Quality Rated Child Care, Hahira Head Start is “committed to excellence in every aspect of its operations,” chamber representatives said. “The center’s dedication to nurturing children’s growth and development has earned them recognition and admiration in the community.”
Hahira Head Start is dedicated to “providing wrap-around services to meet the diverse needs of Head Start families, staff and the general public,” chamber representatives said.
Coastal Plain Area EOA, of which Hahira Head Start is a part, offers an array of services such as rental assistance, utility bill support, minor car repair assistance, prescription drug and eyeglass assistance, minor home repair services and food vouchers, etc. Additionally, the center’s 2 Gen grant program empowers parents to pursue further education and learn trades such as CNA, CDA, retail and serve safe training.
Through the years, Hahira Head Start’s major accomplishments have been centered around “positively impacting countless families in the community,” chamber representatives said.
The center recently introduced the parent store to encourage family engagement. Parents can earn “parent bucks” through various activities such as volunteering, reading books, attending center activities and parent meetings, or having lunch with their child. These parent bucks can then be used to purchase items from the parent store.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said Lashae Jones, center director of Hahira Head Start. “This event will not only help us spread the word about the comprehensive services we offer but also create awareness about our commitment to changing lives one family at a time. We invite the entire community to join us in this joyous celebration.”
For more information, contact Lashae Jones at (229) 794-3310 or by email at ljones@cpheadstart.org.
SGMC welcomes
Dr. Erin Parker
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Erin Parker, D.O., in the specialty of family medicine.
Parker will see patients at SGMC Primary Care located on Kings Way, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Parker is originally from Hahira and is returning home to practice following her residency training. She provides comprehensive health care to patients of all ages from pediatrics to adult medicine. She has a special interest in preventative medicine and women’s health.
She said her journey to becoming a physician began when she was in college. She was experiencing migraines with no known cause and was referred to a maxillofacial surgeon who was able to perform surgery to correct a jaw issue.
“I became a physician because I want to be able to improve others’ quality of life the way that (a) physician improved mine,” she said.
Parker chose family medicine because of the special bond created with patients throughout their lives.
“One of the amazing things about family medicine is that you have the opportunity to develop long-lasting relationships with your patients that can span from the time they are newborns until they are senior citizens,” she said. “You are able to develop deep connections and your patients become more like family.”
Parker graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor of science in biology and a minor in chemistry. She received her medical degree from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Auburn, Ala. She completed residency training at the Texas Institute of Graduate Medical Education and Research in San Antonio, Texas.
She said she chose to return home to practice at SGMC following her core rotations during medical school.
“I was among the very first group of medical students to do core rotations through SGMC,” she said. “I knew then that I wanted to be able to come back and practice in the community that molded me into both the person and physician I am today.”
She is married to her husband, David, and they have one daughter. In her free time, she said she enjoys watching football with her family and playing with her two dogs.
Parker is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-8181. SGMC Primary Care is located at 4370 Kings Way in Valdosta.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Heart Rize Fitness named the June Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named Heart Rize Fitness, 1845 Norman Drive, the Small Business of the Month.
Founded in April 2018 by owner John Mikell Boatright, Heart Rize Fitness set out on a mission to provide “a unique fitness experience that caters to adults of all fitness levels,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “The innovative training approach combines personalized coaching, evidence-based methods and cutting-edge technology to create a motivating and challenging environment for both beginners and experienced athletes.”
Heart Rize is committed “to creating a strong and supportive fitness community,” chamber representatives said. “Members at Heart Rize have reported life-changing weight loss, improved health and increased energy to enjoy life and spend time with loved ones.”
Heart Rize Fitness is partnered with eight-time official Olympic games supplier, Technogym. The collaboration offers members “an unparalleled fitness experience that combines world-class training equipment with personalized coaching,” chamber representatives said.
Heart Rize Fitness is involved in the community, supporting various causes and events. The fitness center actively participates in Heart Rize Weeks, where it supports other small businesses in the community and engage in charitable activities. This year, Heart Rize Fitness contributed to breast cancer research, hosted a food drive and brought awareness to cardiovascular disease.
Heart Rize Fitness remains an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Community Partners in Education program. Its coaches reach out to schools to educate teachers and staff on the importance of health and fitness.
Heart Rize Fitness continues to grow and evolve, offering an extensive range of classes led by coaches with diverse backgrounds and experiences.
For more information, contact John Mikell Boatright at (229) 588-0646, by email at mikell@heartrizefitness.com or online at www.heartrizefitness.com.
SGMC welcomes radiation oncologist
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Leslie Holmes, M.D., radiation oncologist, to the health system. She will be joining the skilled team of physicians at the Pearlman Cancer Center.
Holmes specializes in radiation oncology, an area of medicine that utilizes radiation therapy to treat cancer of varying types, such as breast, lung, prostate and rectal cancers, hospital representatives said in a statement. She is board certified by the American Board of Radiology.
She describes how her journey to become a doctor resulted from her own childhood health challenges. During her undergraduate studies, she was introduced to radiation oncologists who became role models for her career.
Holmes said each patient encounter is special to her and she seeks to connect with patients to remove the mystery of their diagnosis and treatment.
“My patients can expect compassionate care and an understanding of their concern for the disease and its outcome,” she said.
She received her medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine. She completed her residency training in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center. She completed her residency in radiation oncology at Emory University School of Medicine.
In her free time, she said she enjoys traveling, theatre and singing in church choir.
Pearlman serves a 15-county area, treating nearly 2,000 patients each year. The center is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and the American College of Radiology.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Musgrove named surgical services director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced the promotion of Jessica Musgrove to director of surgical services.
Musgrove began her career with SGMC 14 years ago as a nurse, hospital representatives said in a statement.
She has since served in leadership roles for both the medical surgical services and outpatient surgery departments, most recently serving as nurse manager.
In her new role, Musgrove will oversee the operating rooms, post-anesthesia care unit, outpatient nursing, sterile processing and gastroenterology and pain management procedures.
She said her excitement to foster a positive culture for patients, the community and staff to ensure patient safety and the highest quality of care.
“I am excited to be a part of growth within our community and help to engage the staff, promote inclusivity, facilitate collective decision making and create and foster an environment of respect, trust and teamwork,” she said.
“Jessica has a vision for the future of our surgical program and a willingness to engage with our physicians and staff around common goals,” said Randy Smith, SGMC senior vice president, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. “Her leadership will help build collaborative teamwork to effectively seize opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to grow.”
Musgrove received her nursing degree from South Georgia State College.
She is married to her husband, Robert, and they have three daughters.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
