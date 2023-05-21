Nursing Team honored with DAISY Award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored a team of nurses for the May DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing care.
Chris Schauteet, Cristin Bryans, Courtney Howell, Chasity Williams, TyOnnah Maddox and Danya Shealy were among the honorees recognized for their work in creating a most memorable patient experience, hospital representatives said in a statement.
The patient, Laurie Gulliksen, had been receiving inpatient chemotherapy since December of 2022 on 5 West, hospital representatives said. During this time the staff became close with her.
On Friday, April 21, the patient received her last treatment and was scheduled to go home. The nurses working that day wanted to celebrate this accomplishment and make it special so they purchased balloons, flowers, a card and a gift, but most importantly, a bell for the patient to ring to signal the completion of her chemotherapy.
Gulliksen came back to the hospital to help present the honorees with their awards.
“I will never forget the love and compassion shown to me and the friendships that were made,” she said. “They are truly amazing people.”
Randy Smith, SGMC senior vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer, expressed his gratitude for the team.
“It’s very fitting that we are able to present this award during National Nurses Week which recognizes the dedication of nurses and honors them for taking care of patients during their most vulnerable moments,” he said. “I am extremely proud of our entire nursing team and their commitment to going above and beyond to enhance the patient experience at SGMC.”
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care.
Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “extraordinary nurse.” They also receive a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. A special floral arrangement of daisies was donated by The Flower Gallery, the local sponsor of SGMC’s DAISY Award.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/daisy.
Candlewood Suites named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, program sponsor, named Candlewood Suites, 1003 N. St. Augustine Road, the Leading Business of the Week.
Candlewood Suites, an extended stay hotel, has “stood out for its exceptional services and commitment to creating a comfortable and convenient experience for its guests,” chamber representatives said in a statement.
“Established in 2018, Candlewood Suites has quickly become a go-to destination for individuals seeking an extended stay in Valdosta.
With each suite thoughtfully equipped with a full kitchen, guests have the convenience of preparing their meals just like they would at home.”
Additionally, the hotel provides a complimentary laundry facility.
Christen Watkins, general manager, said Candlewood Suites strives to be the perfect home away from home for those seeking relocation, project accommodation, temporary assignments or training needs.
“We strive to create a culture of trust, caring, service, respect and belongingship,”
Watkins said. “The staff here respects each other and bonds with each other despite which department they are working in. I enjoy the family environment that we have developed among the entire staff.”
“Candlewood Suites has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service and ensuring a comfortable experience for every guest,” chamber representatives said.
For more information, contact Christen Watkins at (229) 249-2000 or by email at cwatkins@cadlewoodvaldosta.com.
Southeastern exec completes CEO Institute
VALDOSTA — Jennifer Stasio, senior vice president and chief financial officer, has completed the CUES CEO Institute I: Strategic Planning at the University of Pennsylvania, at The Wharton School.
The CEO Institute program was developed specifically for credit unions, credit union representatives said in a statement.
“It offers a robust professional development experience that is ideal for CEOs who value professional development, credit union executives looking for an in-depth business education to help them reach the next level and future leaders who want to bring more strategic skills to the table.
“Jennifer has an excellent background from both credit unions and banks, as well as, public accounting experience,” Southeastern CEO Mike Gudely said. “She continues to be a material contributor to our organization. I’m pleased we could extend this outstanding learning opportunity to her.”
“The experience of learning from Wharton professors was an honor and truly inspirational,” Stasio said.
The three-part graduate-level program takes participants through the full spectrum of leadership preparation.
Stasio will begin the CUES CEO Institute II: Organizational Effectiveness at Cornell University, Johnson Graduate School of Management in May 2024.
Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953.
