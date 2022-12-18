SGMC Urgent Care relocates
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Urgent Care clinic opened at its new location, 4256 North Valdosta Road, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The clinic previously operated within the SGMC Smith Northview hospital but has moved to another building on campus to provide more visibility and convenient access for patients, hospital representatives said in a statement.
SGMC Urgent Care is open 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m., every day and offers quality, walk-in care for patients of all ages.
“Urgent Care treats non-emergent, minor injuries and illnesses, including childhood illnesses, cold or flu symptoms, sore throats, UTIs, viral illnesses, cuts, bruises, burns, ear and eye infections, strains and sprains, dehydration, respiratory infections, rashes and minor fractures,” hospital representatives said.
“We are thrilled to be in this newly renovated facility that provides all of the amenities necessary to provide quick, but most importantly quality health care,” said Dr. Elizabeth Flail, co-director of SGMC’s Emergency Medicine Group.
Flail said this is an important move for the campus as it allows for the reopening of Smith Northview Hospital’s emergency department in early 2023.
“This campus has truly evolved over the years and is proving to be a vital health care asset,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC’s chief medical officer. “Being able to offer Urgent Care and soon-to-be emergency services to the North Lowndes County area is something that will be a great benefit to residents.”
The Smith Northview Campus also includes a walk-in lab, radiology services and outpatient surgery. Additionally, it is home to SGMC Neurology and the SGMC Sleep Center.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Langdale Place named
Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Langdale Place, 2720 Windemere Drive, the Leading Business of the Week.
Langdale Place, an affiliate of South Georgia Medical Center, is “a beautiful, three-story, 103-unit senior living facility located on six wooded acres in the heart of Valdosta,” chamber representatives said in a statement.
Langdale Place celebrated its 30th year of operation earlier this year.
Langdale Place offers independent living apartments, personal care suites as well as a secured memory care unit. The facility offers a wide array of daily activities. Langdale Place has many amenities like a full-service beauty shop and spa, movie theatre, library, paved walking trails, courtesy transportation, etc.
“Langdale Place has been a member of the chamber for 30 years, so we take great pride in this recognition as well as the many partnerships we hold within this community. Senior living impacts many areas of our local economy and Langdale Place is privileged to share our services with our residents, their families and the local community. I have the best team. I couldn’t be prouder of our history and our possibilities,” said Ansley Panizzi, executive director.
Langdale Place is open for tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Chloe Wade, admissions and marketing manager, at (229) 247-4300, by email at Chloe.Wade@sgmc.org, or online at www.langdaleplace.com
Paulo named city
Employee of the Month
VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson and Brad Eyre, city director of utilities, honored Leroy Paulo as Employee of the Month.
Paulo received a framed certificate, a check and his name on a plaque in City Hall.
Thomas Hess submitted the nomination regarding Paulo’s leadership in installing a new influent bar-screen system for the City of Valdosta’s Withlacoochee wastewater treatment plant, city officials said in a statement.
“This was an extremely challenging project requiring removal of the old bar-screen system, modifying the mounting system for the new machinery and working closely with a local electrical contractor for new electrical wiring and controls,” Hess said.
“Another complex project that Leroy planned and accomplished was to upgrade all four of the plant’s sequencing batch reactors,” city officials said.
This upgrade replaced 12 complex and unreliable floating mixer tether cable assemblies with heavy-duty booms.
“Leroy demonstrates technical expertise and outstanding leadership in guiding his teams to accomplish complex projects in minimal time.
“Paulo’s leadership and expertise allowed him to be the November 2022 Employee of the Month.”
Options Now cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the administrative office for Options Now, 2203 N. Oak St.
“Options Now is the largest medical pregnancy clinic located within south-central Georgia ...,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “Since 1991, this ministry has provided services to more than 12,000 women and families and performed 15,131 pregnancy tests and 6,358 ultrasounds.
“Most notable are the recorded 3,342 babies born to abortion-minded or abortion-vulnerable women, 490 salvations, 40 recommitments to Christ and 53 adoptions.”
The new space next to the clinic has allowed Options Now to have space for things such as development, marketing and accounting.
“The change allows for additional appointments and designated space for coaches to meet with the patient’s partner,” said Shelly Wright, community relations director. “The potential growth could be over 200 each year as God enlarges our territory, which enables Options Now to expand programs and services.”
Options Now is involved in the community through education, networking, sharing the Gospel and providing care to women and men. Wright said, “Options Now is impacting our community for Christ – planting seeds for true transformation.”
In the future, it hopes to expand to medical and support services further while providing an expanded sanctuary that promotes abundant life within families.
Options Now is a nonprofit ministry that has been serving the community for 31 years.
“All of our services are free of charge,” Options Now representatives said in a statement. “We offer pregnancy tests, limited obstetrical ultrasounds, STI testing for females, parenting classes and male mentoring opportunities.
For more information, contact Shelly Wright at (229) 333-0080, or by email at shelly.wright@optionsnow.org.
Stowe named Employee
of the Month
VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson and Purchasing Agent Greg Brown honored Jessica Stowe as Employee of the Month at the December Valdosta City Council meeting.
Stowe received a framed certificate, a check and his name on a plaque in City Hall.
Greg Brown submitted the nomination regarding Stowe’s work ethic and attention to detail, city officials said.
Brown further stated Stowe goes above and beyond her duties while recently graduating with an accounting degree.
“Jessica goes above and beyond directing visitors that are physically in the building knocking on our door to assure they are directed to the correct office, building or even to another location off-site such as the county building,” Brown said.
Brown added Stowe does the same for helping phone customers, even to the extent of looking up phone numbers or addresses on the Internet for both local and out-of-town callers.
She helps solve any possible problems so they can take care of their business instead of ending the call with no assistance, city officials said.
Stowe’s work ethic and compassion allowed her to be the December 2022 Employee of the Month
Xenquility Therapeutic
Massage cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Xenquility Therapeutic Massage, 2236 Bemiss Road, Suite A.
Xenquility offers a variety of massages, cupping, reflexology, body scrubs, etc., chamber representatives said in a statement. Owner Chryon Martin said the goal of Xenquility is to make a difference in people’s lives. “It is my purpose, my passion and my priority to help clients feel their best, Martin said. “Optimum health is the goal at Xenquility.”
What sets Xenquility apart from other businesses is the experience, chamber representatives said.
“Here at Xenquility it’s about you, it’s about making an immediate difference in pain, range of motion, stress levels, trigger points activity, inflammation it’s about healing, it’s about helping, and it’s about health,” Martin said.
Martin is active in the community as a chamber ambassador and her connections in Lowndes County played a role in her decision to open Xenquility here.
“I feel like it makes sense to locate my business right here in Lowndes County because I’ve established great relationships here,” Martin said.
Joining the chamber has provided benefits to Martin such as “developing social skills, professional relationships and the opportunity to meet goal-oriented unique individuals.”
Xenquility is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. In the future, Martin hopes to include infrared light therapy in her services.
For more information, contact Martin at (229) 232-4106, or by email at xenquilitytherapeuticmassage@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.