Ish Delish celebrates one-year milestone
HAHIRA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers celebrated Ish Delish Nutrition’s first successful year in business with a ribbon-cutting event.
The occasion marked a “significant milestone for the locally owned nutrition center and the community turned out to show their support throughout the day,” chamber representatives said in a statement.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Ish Delish Nutrition storefront located in the heart of Hahira. Team members of the SGBC and community members gathered to congratulate Ish Delish Nutrition on its accomplishments and dedication to promoting healthy living, chamber representatives said.
The ribbon-cutting event commenced as DeWayne Johnson, SGBC president and chief executive officer, shared remarks about the journey and resilience of Ish Delish Nutrition.
Owners Miriam Valcin and Tavorris Pray expressed gratitude for the community’s backing and added their commitment to offering nutritional solutions that inspire healthier lifestyles.
“We are so blessed to be able to serve the Hahira/Valdosta community this past year. We are grateful for the continued support. This year not only marks a year of business but one year of better health, good nutrition and continued growth,” Valcin said.
The event was more than a simple ribbon cutting, chamber representatives said, it was a testament to the power of collaboration and community support.
“Ish Delish Nutrition’s vibrant and cozy space was continually visited by well-wishing customers who shared in the excitement of this important milestone,” chamber representatives said.
“As SGBC continues to champion the success of Black-owned businesses, Ish Delish Nutrition’s one-year anniversary and the SGBC’s participation underscore the significance of supporting local businesses, particularly those that contribute to the overall well-being of the community,” Johnson said.
For more information about Ish Delish Nutrition and its offerings, visit ishdelishnutrition.square.site.
To learn more about the Southern Georgia Black Chambers and its commitment to promoting economic growth and development in the region or join, visit www.sgablackchambers.org.
SGMC honors Smith Northview team
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recognized care teams from its Smith Northview Emergency Department and Urgent Care as Health System Heroes at the August meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Dr. Elizabeth Flail, D.O., SGMC ED and UC co-director, commended the teams for their exemplary performance, collaboration and leadership in expanding the services to better meet the needs of the growing area of North Lowndes County.
Since opening earlier this year, they have treated more than 30,000 patients, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Lynn Seymour, ED nurse manager, and Amanda Anderson, UC clinical practice leader, took the opportunity to thank their staff as well as those serving in support areas throughout the Smith Northview campus to include imaging, laboratory and surgery.
Don Luke, Smith Northview campus administrator, said, “The professionalism and teamwork demonstrated by these two teams is amazing. They work seamlessly together to ensure the best level of service and care for their patients, often floating between services as needed. They are truly remarkable and I appreciate their hard work and selfless dedication.”
They received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
SGMC’s Urgent Care is located at 4256 North Valdosta Road and is open 9 a.m.-7:45 p.m. daily, providing quality, walk-in care for patients of all ages.
The Smith Northview Campus ED is located at 4280 North Valdosta Road and is open 24/7, treating serious and life-threatening conditions, hospital representatives said.
For more information on SGMC’s primary care, urgent care and emergency services, visit sgmc.org/knowthengo.
