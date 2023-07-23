Smok’n Pig named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Smok’n Pig B-B-Q, 4228 North Valdosta Road, the Leading Business of the Week.
Founded by Pat Oneal in August 2008, Smok’n Pig B-B-Q is a “haven for families, friends and colleagues seeking generous portions of delicious BBQ, seafood and steaks paired with the best Southern sides,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “The spacious log-style dining rooms create a cozy ambiance where guests can catch up with one another while indulging in mouthwatering Southern BBQ meals.”
Smok’n Pig has garnered recognition from various organizations for its offerings.
“However, the most cherished accolade for the team is the unwavering support and loyalty from both local and out-of-town customers,” chamber representatives said. “... Guests consistently rave about the exceptional taste of the dishes and the swift service provided in a comfortable setting.”
Keeley Pitzing, a member of the Smok’n Pig team, said “I enjoy working here for the community. Smok’n Pig never fails to make you feel right at home. We have each other’s backs. I love that.”
For more information, contact Lesli Bius at (229) 245-8227 or by email at smoknpigvaldosta@gmail.com.
Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe named Corporation of the Quarter
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor Renasant Bank named Martin’s Famous Pastry Shop the Corporation of the Quarter.
The Corporation of the Quarter award was created by Renasant Bank with the chamber to recognize larger chamber businesses with 36 or more employees that prioritize community involvement and have an employee-centric culture, chamber representatives said in a statement. Nominees are anonymously nominated and a panel of local business owners review applications to select the winners.
Headquartered in Chambersburg, Penn., Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe is “known for its delectable bread and roll products,” chamber representatives said. “With a strong emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction, Martin’s has become a household name in the baking industry.”
The company operates a bakery in Valdosta, which supports its market locations along the East Coast from Maine to Florida, as well as several major cities in Texas and the Midwest. In addition, Martin’s products are exported internationally to an increasing number of countries.
The wide range of products offered by Martin’s includes the famous (Sandwich) burger and hot dog (Long) Potato Rolls, Slider Potato Rolls, Sweet Dinner and Party Potato Rolls, sesame-seeded Big Marty’s Rolls, Hoagie Rolls, Potato Bread, 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread, Old Fashioned Real Butter Bread, Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Potato Bread, Cinnamon Swirl Potato Bread and Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread.
The company’s food service-only products, such as four-inch Potato Rolls, five-inch Potato Rolls, Top-Sliced Long Potato Rolls and plain Big Marty’s Rolls, are particularly popular among restaurants serving barbecue and burgers.
What sets Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe apart is its “unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, service and family values,” chamber representatives said. The company’s mission is to “bake the best products and provide the best sales distribution support.”
The company organizes company picnics every three to four years, inviting employees and their families for an event featuring food, games, competitions, music, entertainment and prizes. Martin’s hosts barbecue-style picnic events during lunch breaks, fostering camaraderie among employees, chamber representatives said.
Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe “is deeply involved in community initiatives and charitable giving,” chamber representatives said. The company donates a portion of its earnings to select charities each year, continuing the legacy of founders Lloyd and Lois Martin.
In Valdosta, Martin’s has made contributions to organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Valdosta, City of Valdosta, Chris Musgrove Ministries, Christ in You the Hope of Glory Church, Salvation Army, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Workforce Education Support Team and Lifeline Ministries.
In 2022 alone, Martin’s donated approximately 40,000 pounds of product to charitable organizations, supporting a wide range of causes and helping those in need.
For more information, contact Wendy Cowan, marketing manager, at (229) 671-8700, by email at marketing@potatorolls.com, or online at www.potatorolls.com.
The Gardens named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named The Gardens, 3531 Club Villas Drive, the Leading Business of the Week.
The Gardens opened its doors to residents in 2014.
“Situated in a picturesque location, the community offers modern and comfortable apartments and townhomes,” chamber representatives said. “The dedicated team at The Gardens ensures that residents receive top-notch service and enjoy a hassle-free living environment.”
Jamie Hahn, leasing agent at The Gardens, plays a role in the daily operations of the community. “As the first point of contact for prospective residents, Hahn warmly welcomes visitors, showcases the available apartments and ensures that residents have everything they need for a comfortable living experience.”
Dj Lawson, maintenance supervisor, maintains the “impeccable appearance of the grounds,” chamber representatives said. “He diligently addresses work orders from residents and ensures that all townhomes are prepared for prospective residents, creating a welcoming atmosphere for all who visit The Gardens.”
One of the unique initiatives The Gardens has planned for the coming months is the introduction of “Breakfast on the Go” for residents. This innovative concept involves the team standing by the front gate during mornings, providing residents with convenient breakfast bags as they head off to work.
“I love working at The Gardens because I love people,” Hahn said. “It has been a great joy for me to get to know all the residents and take care of them. I strive to ensure their happiness and satisfaction, whether it’s through personal interactions or addressing their needs promptly.”
For more information, contact Hahn at (229) 242-9372, by email at thegardens@inmvgt.com, or online at www.thegardensvaldosta.com.
Urban Ink cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Black Chambers recently celebrated the grand opening of Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry’s new location, marking a significant milestone for owner Tony Tong and his team, chambers representatives said in a statement.
The event was attended by community members and chamber representatives, who gathered to commemorate the launch of this unique establishment.
Located at 307 E. Jane St., Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry offers a wide range of services, including high-quality tattoos, body piercings and custom jewelry.
“With its exceptional artistry and over 40 years of collective tattoo experience, Urban Ink has quickly become one of North Florida and South Georgia’s premier destinations,” chambers representatives said.
Tong expressed his appreciation for the community’s support, stating, “With our walk-in specials, we had longer than normal wait times, and I want to thank all of our customers for their patience and understanding.”
Tong extended his gratitude to the Southern Georgia Black Chambers for its instrumental role in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and their continuous efforts to highlight small businesses.
The grand opening celebration would not have been possible without the staff, friends and supporters who stood by Urban Ink throughout its journey, chambers representatives said.
“The SGBC extends our warmest congratulations to Tony Tong and the entire Urban Ink team on the successful grand opening,” said DeWayne Johnson, SGBC president and chief executive officer. “As a vibrant contribution to the Valdosta business landscape, Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and artistic expression.”
To learn more about Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry and its exceptional services, visit www.urbaninkbodyart.com or contact Tong at (229) 269-4357. For information about the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, visit www.sgablackchambers.org.
Blush Salon cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Blush Salon & Boutique, 112 W. Hill Ave.
Blush Salon & Boutique is a new establishment that combines years of beauty industry expertise “and a passion for making clients feel fabulous,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “Michele and Valerie, the co-owners of Blush Salon & Boutique, each boast more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry.
“Throughout their careers, they have perfected countless gorgeous bridal looks, catered to pageant participants and prepared individuals for special occasions and the first day of school,” chamber representatives said. “Their dedication to making everyone feel as fabulous as they look is at the core of Blush Salon & Boutique’s philosophy.”
The journey of Blush Salon & Boutique began with “Michele’s successful boutique and spray tanning venture as a pop-up shop a few years ago,” chamber representatives said. “The demand for her services grew, necessitating a physical storefront to showcase her talents fully. This was when Valerie, an experienced salon owner with a profound knowledge of all things hair and beauty, joined forces with Michele to create Blush Salon & Boutique. Together, with their team of talented stylists, they have crafted an atmosphere that is both fun and relaxing, catering to the diverse needs of their valued clientele.”
Both women are from Lowndes County.
“Blush Salon & Boutique boasts a team of exceptionally talented stylists, each with unique personalities, styles and specialties, making it a place where clients can truly feel at home,” chamber representatives said. “Their list of accomplishments includes state and national wins in pageantry hair and spray tanning, as well as recognition for their exceptional hairstyling talents, including winning one of TV personality Tabitha Coffee’s hairstyling competitions.
The salon has also been featured on multiple covers of local magazines, showcasing the exquisite work they have done for their clients and brides over the years.”
From 1-4 p.m., July 31, the salon will host a special event called “Perfect Princess Cuts,” when all hairstylists will be offering free back to school haircuts for little girls who may not have the means to afford them, chamber representatives said.
The event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact Valerie at (229) 474-7044, by email at southernstylist77@gmail.com, or online at www.blushsalonvaldosta.my.canva.site.
Southern Life Design hosts
grand opening
VALDOSTA – Southern Life Design, “an innovative provider of top-quality kitchen and bath solutions, announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art showroom at 106 N. Patterson St.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony, for the business, 4 p.m., July 27, business representatives said in a statement.
“Homeowners and building contractors will now have access to world-class design and a brand-new experience in the realm of home renovations,” representatives said. “Southern Life Design, an offshoot of Florida’s Coastal Life Design, redefines the way people envision and create their dream kitchens and bathrooms.”
Sondra Okada said she fell in love with South Georgia and saw an opportunity to bring her high-end design aesthetic to homeowners who may be ready for a change but have no way to easily realize their dream kitchen and bath.
“The award-winning designer brings their vision to life; she guides the entire process, interpreting the client’s ideas and providing them with 3-D architectural design plans coupled with trade account pricing on items like cabinetry, fixtures and tile,” representatives said. “Southern Life Design sources everything required for magazine-ready kitchen, bath and whole house renovations. They can seamlessly partner with your contractor or match you with the most appropriate build specialist.”
Okada said, “The experience of renovating this historic property allowed me to meet so many kind and generous people. It was a visceral reminder that really connecting with people is why I love my work. I wanted to create a grand-opening event that reminds us all that life is, indeed, very sweet.”
The grand-opening will feature a sweets bar, giving attendees a patisserie-like experience while they explore a collection kitchen and bath products that “combine innovative design, functionality and exceptional quality.”
“With her extensive knowledge and keen eye for detail, Ms. Okada sets the client up for success, ensuring every aspect of the kitchen or bath design is executed flawlessly,” representatives said. “What sets Southern Life Design apart is its unwavering dedication to providing personalized service and tailored solutions.”
“We are thrilled to unveil our brand-new showroom; it embodies our commitment to exceptional design, quality craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service. We are confident that homeowners and industry professionals will find the inspiration and solutions they need to bring their dream kitchens and bathrooms to life,” she said.
More information is available at southernlifedesign.com or by calling (229) 506-5161.
Commented
