Ashley opens new Valdosta store
VALDOSTA — Ashley recently opened its newest store in Valdosta.
The new retail store hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new 48,000-square-foot showroom, 278 Norman Drive, store representatives said in a statement.
“One of Ashley’s largest independently owned licensees, 1915 South is owned and operated by Russell Turner, headquartered in Thomasville. The new Valdosta location will be the 28th Ashley store across the Southeast.
There are currently stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.
“We are excited to bring Ashley and this new shopping experience to Valdosta. This new store significantly upgrades Ashley’s presence and provides a world-class experience to our guests,” Turner said.
The new store will bring 16-20 new jobs to the community.
“Ashley is a brand name that people have come to trust,” store representatives. “This trust has led to its growth into the No. 1 selling furniture store brand in the world.”
“Our goal is to change the way people shop for furniture forever, and with the new look and feel, we are well on our way to achieving that goal. From the moment you enter this beautifully decorated store, you will notice the difference,” said Chad Teeter, store manager.
The showroom features complete lifestyle vignettes, down to the final detail of lighting, rugs and wall art. Product categories include bedroom, dining room, upholstery, leather, occasional tables, home office, youth bedroom, recliners, mattresses and accessories.
Technology enhances the environment, incorporating various elements to improve the customer shopping experience.
All of 1915 South’s Ashley stores include a Sleep Shop designed specifically to focus “on customized, holistic sleep solutions and provide customers with a safe, clean mattress-buying experience.”
Ashley offers a full line of mattresses including Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Sealy, Simmons and Ashley Sleep. In keeping with 1915 South’s dedication to the communities they serve, a portion of all mattress sales from each store is donated to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program.
Hope to Dream was founded in 2010 on the guiding principle that every child deserves a good night’s sleep. Since its inception, more than 140,000 children have received a brand-new bed.
The new store’s hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Follow @AshleyValdosta on Facebook to stay up to date with promotions and events.
