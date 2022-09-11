Paylocity Cuts Ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Paylocity to celebrate the online company developing a local presence in Valdosta.
Paylocity is a “human resources and payroll company that utilizes technology to build company culture and increase employee engagement,” chamber officials said in a statement.Other services offered are time and attendance, benefit administration, learning modules, performance management and expense management.
Started in 1997, Paylocity has grown to become a national company. Looking to better provide for her clients, Yenesia Rodriguez, HCM account executive, opened a satellite office from her home.
“Every payroll company has account executives everywhere but a local presence can help serve clients better,” she said.
Paylocity is unique because it builds its own modules with in-house developers and makes updates based on client feedback. In the last fiscal year, there were 255 changes with 75% of suggestions coming from members.
Despite being an online company, Rodriguez said she felt it was important to hold a ribbon cutting.
“I am extremely proud to have a local presence with Paylocity. I want the community to know that they are not alone and that I am here to serve them,” she said.
For more information, contact Rodriguez at (229) 554-1711 or online at www.paylocity.com
