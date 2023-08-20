Cook’s Pest Control named Leading Business of the Week
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor, CCB Tech Group named Cook’s Pest Control, 823 Gil Harbin Industrial Boullevard, the Leading Business of the Week.
Cook’s Pest Control, a family-owned and operated pest control business since 1928, offers pest, mosquito and bed bug control services, along with termite eradication, operating across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi, chamber representatives said in a statement.
The Valdosta office, established in 2014, has been “instrumental in delivering these vital services to the South Georgia and Northern Florida regions,” chamber representatives said.
Cook’s Pest Control has been awarded the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.
Cook’s Pest Control has achieved national prominence as one of the Top Ten Pest Control Companies in the nation, despite operating in a limited number of states, chamber representatives said.
Cook’s Pest Control’s approach is exemplified by its Quarterly Pest Control Service, emphasizing a 4-Zone Treatment that focuses on the exterior of homes. The approach ensures “maximum effectiveness while minimizing intrusion into customers’ living spaces,” chamber representatives said.
Farrah Crowe, office specialist at Cook’s Pest Control, emphasizes the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction.
“I enjoy the fact that I can make (our customers’) day a little better by handling their concerns as quickly and efficiently as possible,” she said.
Rodderick Spence, district manager, said, “The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber has a major influence on not only the community but also on business-to-business opportunities. We are extremely pleased with the business relationships we have formed over the last decade directly and indirectly with other local businesses and small business owners, thanks to (the chamber).
For more information, contact Crowe at (229) 244-4687, by email at valdosta@cookspest.com, or online at www.cookspest.com.
Coffee Chicks cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Coffee Chicks, LLC DBA Ellianos Coffee Company, 3277 North Valdosta Road.
The new Ellianos Coffee Valdosta establishment “reflects a labor of love and dedication,” chamber representatives said. The culmination of a year-long development process, the store boasts a drive-through-only concept, “bringing a unique and delightful coffee experience to the heart of Valdosta.”
Mystie Fehlman and Beth Joyner said they are excited to welcome Valdosta to experience “a world of specialty coffee and delectable treats,” chamber representatives said.
Ellianos Coffee offers customers more than just coffee. The menu includes items like the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Milan Mint Mocha and Tuscany Toffee Latte.
From fruit smoothies and flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions to teas and an array of food items like Breakfast Bowls, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches and fresh New York-style bagels, Ellianos Coffee Valdosta ensures there is something for everyone, chamber representatives said.
Ellianos Coffee Valdosta distinguishes itself through its Ellianos Signature Blend. “Carefully selected and masterfully roasted, this coffee blend takes coffee enthusiasts on a journey around the world with each sip,” chamber representatives said.
Fehlman & Joyner said they are excited to get involved with the chamber and the local community, adding “we know community involvement is very important, not only to our business but also to help our community grow.”
For more information, contact Joyner at (229) 506-5172, by email at coffeechicks@protonmail.com, or online at www.ellianos.com.
SGMC recognizes Seals with DAISY Award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Jarred Seals, RN, with the August DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing care.
“Seals was recognized for his kindness, expertise and compassion for an elderly patient,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
Seals received two DAISY nominations for his care, one from the patient and another from the patient’s sister. The nominations shared how the patient was in and out of awareness during her hospital stay and unable to respond. However, Seals continued to speak to her about the procedures being performed and other conversational topics.
According to the patient’s sister, “Nurse Jarred provided a link to the world by treating her with unceasing mental stimulation about everyday types of interesting conversation and responding as though she was hearing and understanding what he said.”
“I believe I am alive and doing well now due to the compassionate and skilled care provided by Nurse Jarred Seals,” the patient said.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “extraordinary nurse.” They also receive a beautiful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. A special floral arrangement of daisies was donated by The Flower Gallery, the local sponsor of SGMC’s DAISY Award.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/daisy.
Harris joins SGMC Primary Care
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Reanne Harris, D.O., to the health system. Harris specializes in internal medicine and will practice at SGMC Primary Care located on Kings Way in Valdosta beginning Aug. 31, hospital representatives said.
As an internist, Harris specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease in adult patients. She provides comprehensive care to manage a variety of chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, lung diseases and osteoporosis. She treats acute illnesses such as flu, ear infections, bronchitis and urinary tract infections.
Harris said her patients can expect to receive the quality of care that she would want for her own family members.
“She strives to develop a lasting relationship with patients, which is one of the reasons she chose Internal Medicine as her field,” hospital representatives said.
Harris grew up in Valdosta and is a graduate of Valdosta State University, where she played soccer. She received her medical degree from the Philadelphia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee. She completed her residency at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.
She is married to her husband, Keegan, and they have one son. In her free time, she plays golf.
Harris is accepting patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-8181. SGMC Primary Care is located at 4370 Kings Way in Valdosta.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Chamber celebrates Larry Johnson Insurance
VALDOSTA — Larry Johnson Insurance Agency, a prominent fixture in the local business scene, recently marked its two-year business anniversary with a memorable celebration.
The Southern Georgia Black Chambers joined in the festivities by conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony, chamber representatives said.
Larry Johnson, owner of the insurance agency, welcomed a diverse array of attendees to the event, including family members, supporters and fellow SGBC members.
The celebratory occasion was further elevated by the Southern Georgia Black Chambers’ Black Business Takeover Networking Mixer, hosted at the agency’s location.
It offered “an invaluable opportunity for SGBC members and attendees to connect, network and forge new business relationships,” chamber representatives said. “The synergy between Larry Johnson Insurance Agency and the SGBC highlighted the collective commitment to fostering growth, collaboration and success among Black-owned businesses.”
Johnson expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from the local community, friends and clients during the past two years.
“This journey has been nothing short of remarkable and I am honored to have reached this significant milestone,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to provide top-notch insurance services to our valued clients and contributing positively to the local business landscape.”
For those interested in reaching out to Larry Johnson Insurance Agency, the agency is located at 2410 Bemiss Road, Suite D, and the phone number is (229) 412-0866.
“The anniversary celebration served as a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial spirit within the local community and the meaningful connections forged through organizations like the Southern Georgia Black Chambers,” said DeWayne Johnson, president and CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers. “Larry Johnson Insurance Agency’s success story is not only a personal achievement for Larry Johnson but also a reflection of the collective strength and support of the community.”
For more information about Larry Johnson Insurance Agency and its services, visit their website at www.larryjohnsonins.com or by emailing info@larryjohnsoninsuranceagency.com.
Agrawal named chief medical officer
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announces Dr. Pankaj Agrawal, M.D., as its senior vice president and chief medical officer.
Agrawal brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the health system and will play a pivotal role in advancing the mission of delivering high-quality health care services to the region, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Agrawal has demonstrated a proven track record of leadership and innovation, serving as SGMC’s hospitalist program director since 2016 and actively leading numerous process and quality improvement programs and medical staff committees, hospital representatives said.
As the CMO, Agrawal will oversee system-wide medical staff services, graduate medical education programs and work closely with SGMC’s executive team and medical staff to ensure the delivery of safe, effective and patient-centered care, representatives said.
Agrawal said he is thrilled to have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the health of the communities served by SGMC.
“An overarching objective is to deliver high-quality care while enhancing accessibility,” he said. “I remain steadfast in my commitment to advancing this journey and establishing SGMC as the health care destination of choice.”
Agrawal received his medical degree from Dr. S.N. Medical College in Jodhpur, India in 2006. Following that, he dedicated approximately two years to research at UT Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Continuing his medical journey, he pursued family medicine residency training at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, completing it in 2013.
Agrawal said Valdosta has proven to be an exceptional community to reside in and raise a family.
“The people here possess kind hearts and a genuine sense of care for one another,” he said. “The same holds true for SGMC, where I have found immense satisfaction in my work and have had the pleasure of collaborating with remarkable individuals on a daily basis. Even during challenging times, we consistently experience a strong support system.”
He has been married to Dipti for more than 12 years and together they are proud parents to son Vihaan.
For more information visit sgmc.org.
