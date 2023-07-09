SGMC cuts Ambulatory Care Center ribbon
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce to observe its practices located in orthopedics and pain management services.
SGMC Orthopedics and the SGMC Pain Management Center are nowin the SGMC Ambulatory Care Center at 2417 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta.
Physicians practicing at the center include Dr. Oscar Aguero, orthopedics, Dr. Travis Bailey, interventional pain management, and Dr. Robert Kirtley, interventional physiatry, hospital representatives said in a statement.
These providers “specialize in developing comprehensive, individualized treatment plans to decrease pain and increase mobility for patients,” hospital representatives said.
“Patients should consider seeing an orthopedic or pain management specialist if they struggle to perform day-to-day movements, experience radiating pain, seek to reduce or eliminate dependency on medication or want to discuss long-term treatment strategies.”
Brenda Alexander, vice president of SGMC’s Physician Network and chief human resources officer, said, “We are excited to bring together these specialty care teams and services to a single destination with the vision of expanding procedures and services, minimizing patient recovery times and ultimately improving the lives of those living in the region.”
Bailey specializes in treating a wide variety of complex pain issues with advanced, minimally invasive surgeries and procedures, hospital representatives said.
He is trained to treat complex neck and low back pain, pelvic and abdominal pain, sympathetically mediated and neuropathic pain, myofascial disorders and cancer pain syndromes.
Kirtley specializes in diagnosing and performing non-surgical or minimally invasive pain treatments. He uses high-quality ultrasound imaging to provide detailed diagnostic information during the physical exam and treatments.
Aguero specializes in total joint replacement, joint reconstruction, hand surgery, pediatric orthopedics, sports medicine and emergency medicine.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Martin named to 100 Solo Advisors to Watch
VALDOSTA — Justin C. Martin, president of Southeast Capital Investment Group, 3338K Country Club Road, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the AdvisorHub list of 100 Solo Advisors to Watch.
The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online June 20, company representatives said in a statement.
The 2023 AdvisorHub 100 Solo Practice Advisors to Watch ranking is based on an algorithm of criteria, focused on three key areas: quality of practice, year-over-year growth, and professionalism and character.
The rankings weigh the scores in quality and growth more heavily than other areas. The time period upon which the rating is based is from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022.
Advisors considered have a minimum of seven years experience, a clean regulatory record with two or fewer complaints and no significant judgments, must have been with their current firm for at least two years and in good standing, and have at least $100 million in assets under management.
Out of 1,246 total nominations received, 100 advisors received the award.
The ranking is not based in any way on the individual’s abilities in regards to providing investment advice or management, company representatives said.
“This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement and may not be representative of an individual client’s experience,” according to the statement.
Martin, who joined Raymond James in 2011, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.
“Southeast Capital Investment Group’s services are comprehensive and cover all phases of life, from honing in on retirement and estate planning, to planning for a children’s education, to cash flow and tax efficiency for business owners,” com[pany representatives said.
To reach Martin or the advisors at Southeast Capital Investment Group, more information can be found at www.raymondjames.com/secapinv or by calling (229) 247-3381.
SGMC welcomes neonatologist
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Alexander Eason, a skilled neonatologist, to its health system.
Eason is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in General Pediatrics and Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine, hospital representatives said in a statement. He will provide specialized care for newborns at SGMC and enhance its comprehensive neonatal services.
Eason describes how his specialty is unique in that neonatologists in a hospital setting often do not recruit or meet patients and families ahead of time. Instead, their primary role is to serve on standby as a safeguard for newborn babies who unexpectedly need specialized care.
He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. He went on to complete his pediatric residency training at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. He completed fellowship training in neonatology at Augusta University Medical Center.
Eason acknowledged that having a newborn in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit can be unsettling for parents, adding he works hard to ensure his patients’ families remain up-to-date on their child’s care during that stressful time.
“I always strive to provide care based on the best available evidence and I try to balance this with the truth that most newborns admitted to the NICU just need time to eat and grow bigger and stronger,” he said.
Eason had the opportunity to practice at SGMC’s NICU for the last several months and expressed his appreciation for the love and care provided by the nurses.
“SGMC is committed to women’s health throughout the region and continues to deploy the latest technology and develop cutting-edge programs for women and infants,” hospital representatives said. “SGMC’s Birthplace has the region’s only Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the area’s only OB hospitalist program and OB emergency department.
“SGMC is one of only three hospitals in Georgia to offer AngelEye Health, a secure video surveillance to connect families with their newborns. SGMC also offers cord blood banking and placenta donation programs for interested mothers.”
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
