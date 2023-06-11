Safe Waste Disposal named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, program sponsor, named Safe Waste Disposal, 7744 Webb Road N., Hahira, the Leading Business of the Week.
Since its establishment in April 2014, Safe Waste Disposal has been “dedicated to promoting and facilitating safe waste disposal practices,” chamber representatives said. “The company offers a range of open-top roll-off containers in various sizes, catering to the needs of construction and demolition projects, as well as homeowners undertaking garage clean-outs or projects generating a significant amount of waste.
“With a commitment to growth and expansion, Safe Waste Disposal has recently extended its services to new cities and counties and undertaken larger projects. This strategic move allows the company to serve a broader customer base while continuing to deliver the same level of quality and safety it has become known for.”
Mark Graham, owner of Safe Waste Disposal, said he places great emphasis on creating an environment that promotes employee retention and exceptional customer service at reasonable rates.
“We are proud to say that we have two employees who have been with us since we opened our doors nearly 10 years ago,” Graham said.
Such dedication and longevity among staff members reflect the positive work culture fostered by the company, chamber representatives said.
Graham said he has consistently sought client feedback to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.
“By incorporating valuable insights gained through customer feedback, Safe Waste Disposal has been successful in implementing effective time management strategies and lowering operating expenses, ultimately benefiting both the company and its customers,” chamber representatives said.
For more information, contact Mark Graham at (229) 444-2201, by email at mgraham@safewastedisposal.org, or online at www.safewastedisposal.org.
Ink & Cotton named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named Ink & Cotton, 600 N. Patterson St., the Small Business of the Month.
At Ink & Cotton, the “dedicated team takes great pride in offering customers competitive pricing without compromising on the quality of their prints and products,” chamber representatives said. “With a specialization in screen printing, the company places a strong emphasis on customer service, ensuring that each order is fulfilled exactly as envisioned.
“Whether it’s designing uniforms for businesses or creating souvenir tees for events, Ink & Cotton produces apparel that inspires, excites and delights.”
“We pride ourselves on offering our customers competitive pricing for the highest quality prints and products,” said Jessica Schrader, owner. “We’re a shop that values your business, develops relationships, provides exceptional service and delivers quality products.”
In addition to its customer-centric approach, Ink & Cotton offers a diverse range of products and services, chamber representatives said. “They provide custom jerseys and merchandise for various sports teams, cater to family reunions, assist small businesses with branding initiatives and cater to large corporations in need of apparel for marketing and events. With a skilled team of graphic designers, Ink & Cotton can transform even the simplest sketch into an impressive print-ready design.”
The company also offers custom websites for schools.
The Ink & Cotton team comprises a creative design department, a proactive sales team and dedicated printing specialists, bringing “together a wealth of knowledge and experience gained from over 15 years in the retail and management industry,” chamber representatives said.
Ink & Cotton takes a consultative approach when working with customers, guiding them through the entire process.
It begins each order by “thoroughly understanding the customer’s project guidelines, timeline and budget,” chamber representatives said. “Through effective communication and attentive listening, Ink & Cotton ensures the best possible outcome, building strong relationships and leaving customers satisfied.”
“Our goal is to help other businesses grow by providing design services, custom branded apparel and promotional items,” Schrader said. “We believe that branding is essential for businesses to differentiate themselves from competitors and establish a strong presence in the market.”
For more information, contact Jessica Schrader at (229) 262-2985, by email at hello@inkandcottongoods.com, or online at www.inkandcottongoods.com.
Spyderserve named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named Spyderserve Corp., 2225 Bemiss Road, Suite D, the Small Business of the Month.
Founded in 2007, Spyderserve Corp. was established with the visionary goal of transforming the internet into a profitable venture for smaller businesses, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Gary Kuhlmann, owner of Spyderserve, said he recognized the challenges faced by busy business owners who lacked the time and expertise to effectively manage their online presence. In response, he said he developed a comprehensive, turnkey hosting package that offers a one-stop solution, enabling business owners to focus on their core operations while entrusting their online needs to Spyderserve.
“Central to Spyderserve’s success is Kuhlmann’s commitment to affordability and effectiveness,” chamber representatives said. “By leveraging open-source tools and services and employing a modular approach to development, Spyderserve ensures that its services remain accessible and beneficial to small businesses.
“Furthermore, the company provides clients with optimized information regarding the success of their online presence, empowering them to make informed decisions and drive their businesses forward.
“Beyond his dedication to clients, Kuhlmann also exemplifies a profound commitment to the community.”
Spyderserve actively recruits talent from local educational institutions such as Valdosta State University, Wiregrass Technical College, Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School.
Kuhlmann expressed pride in having a team comprised of two local Valdosta State graduates, a Wiregrass Technical College graduate and a VSU student.
“Spyderserve Corp. recognizes the importance of education and offers flexible schedules to its employees, allowing them to pursue further education within Valdosta-Lowndes County,” chamber representatives said.
In addition to fostering local talent, Spyderserve contributes to building a better community through active volunteerism. The company participates in chamber committees, sponsors events through the Greater Valdosta United Way and donates services to several area nonprofits. Through these philanthropic efforts, Spyderserve Corp. showcases its dedication to the growth and well-being of Valdosta and the surrounding areas, chamber representatives said.
For more information, contact Gary Kuhlmann at (229) 269-4108, by email at gary@spyderserve.com, or online at www.spyderserve.com.
Country Financial – Shannon Hauser Agency cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Country Financial – Shannon Hauser Agency, 3338 Country Club Road, Suite L3.
Country Financial — Shannon Hauser Agency, LLC officially opened its doors Feb. 1, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Formerly serviced by Ford Bowen Insurance-Country Financial, Hauser and her team seized the opportunity to take over the agency after Ford’s relocation to Kansas City, Missouri.
Led by Hauser, the agency’s team includes Victoria Ray and Nichele Harris, both associate agents “dedicated to delivering exceptional client relations and daily service work,” chamber representatives said. Country Financial — Shannon Hauser Agency, LLC offers “a comprehensive range of insurance products, including home, auto, farm, renters, commercial, life and retirement coverage.”
Beyond serving as a reliable insurance provider, Country Financial — Shannon Hauser Agency is committed to being an active community partner. It participates in events that give back and support the vibrant Azalea City community.
Drawing on her background as a former civics and economics teacher, Hauser said she is personally passionate about financial literacy, adding she aspires to collaborate with fellow business owners and entrepreneurs to inspire and educate the next generation on all financial matters that impact the present and future.
With a legacy of more than 90 years in the industry, Country Financial has a longstanding commitment “to safeguarding individuals and their families, helping them achieve financial security,” chamber representatives said. “From local insurance representatives to the underwriters at the home office, the entire Country Financial team works together to assist clients in attaining financial freedom.”
“We’re more than an insurance company,” Hauser said. “Clients not only trust us to protect their homes, cars, farms, businesses and lives but also rely on us for assistance with planning for the future, including investing, retirement and financial planning.”
Hauser attributes her ownership and operation of Country Financial to her involvement with the chamber. Her journey began in 2021 as an ambassador and expanded when she joined the Valdosta Networking Professionals, a chamber-sponsored leads group.
Through this network, she reconnected with Ford Bowen and their collaboration during the years, including participation in numerous chamber events, VSU events, job fairs and the Rotary Club, paved the way for the transition from Ford Bowen Insurance to The Shannon Hauser Agency, LLC.
For more information, contact Shannon Hauser at (229) 247-1888, by email at shannon.hauser@countryfinancial.com, or online at www.countryfinancial.com/shannon.hauser.
Nails to Tails Pet Spa
cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Nails to Tails Pet Spa and Daycare, 4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 11.
Nails to Tails Pet Spa and Daycare is a veteran-owned and operated grooming salon and doggie daycare facility that commenced operations in January 2022, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Melissa Jones, owner, “driven by her passion for animals, sought to provide unmatched services in an area where they were scarce,” chamber representatives said. “Her decision to establish Nails to Tails Pet Spa and Daycare on this side of town stemmed from her commitment to offering exceptional pet care solutions.”
Jones, reflecting on her business venture, said she is delighted in being able to spend each day surrounded by the affectionate presence of cats and dogs, creating a positive and welcoming environment.
“Making pets look and feel their best is what I love most,” she said, “and witnessing the joy on owners’ faces when they pick up their beloved pets brings me immense satisfaction.”
Nails to Tails Pet Spa and Daycare offers comprehensive grooming services, including haircuts and baths, in addition to their exceptional doggie daycare options.
Jones said she is dedicated to enhancing her skills and knowledge in the grooming industry. She regularly undertakes online grooming classes on a monthly basis.
She actively attends grooming conventions within close proximity to further expand her expertise through hands-on learning experiences.
For more information, contact Melissa Jones at (229) 247-9092 or by email at nailstotails229@gmail.com.
Mason named executive director of Hospice
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced the promotion of Amanda Mason as the executive director of Hospice of South Georgia.
Mason has more than 18 years of experience in the health care field and has spent the last 15 years at HOSG, most recently serving as the palliative care and program development manager, hospital representatives said in a statement.
In her new position, Mason will oversee the overall direction of all hospice and palliative care services, both inpatient and outpatient, as well as operations for the Tree House Thrift Shop, a donations-based thrift store supporting patient care at HOSG.
She said she is excited about the opportunity to lead HOSG and looks forward to continuing its success and growth.
“It is an honor to be part of this organization and ensure patients and families receive care full of compassion, dignity and peace at such a vulnerable time,” she said.
Mason graduated from Valdosta State University with a degree in sociology and anthropology and a psychology minor. She earned her master’s in social work from VSU and maintains a clinical social work licensure through the State of Georgia.
Mason is a member of the Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and previously served as a member of the Quality Committee for the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.
She holds an advanced certification in hospice and palliative care social work and received certification in leadership training from Multi-View Incorporated.
She is married to Mike and they have three children.
For more information about Hospice of South Georgia or the Tree House Thrift Shop, visit hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org.
