Barnes promoted
to assistant
utilities director
VALDOSTA – Jason Barnes is the new city utilities assistant director.
Barnes began with the City of Valdosta as a laborer in 1995, then worked his way up to the water treatment plant superintendent in 2014, city officials said in a statement.
“In my 27 years working for the utilities department, it’s been a pleasure being a part of a city that strives every day to provide essential services to the residents and businesses,” Barnes said.
Barnes credits his wife, children and family’s support for his success in various roles with the city.
“I am honored to be selected as the assistant director of utilities for the City of Valdosta; we have a great team that understands the importance of our jobs,” he said.
Barnes added he hopes to bring positive energy and leadership to the overall improvement of the utilities department.
“Jason is a great asset to our department and the City of Valdosta. I am pleased and honored to have him a part of our team,” said Brad Eyre, city director of utilities.
Sonny’s BBQ
honors Schilling
VALDOSTA — Greg Schilling was among three Sonny’s BBQ employees nationwide honored for Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, company representatives said in a statement.
Schilling from the Valdosta location, an employee from Kentucky and another employee from Florida were named to Sonny’s BBQ Sonny’s Kindness Crew, “each of whom embodies the spirit of barbecue, is passionate about spreading kindness and loves helping out their local community,” representatives said.
The honorees are nominated by their peers and given $2,500 each to donate to a charity of their choice.
This year, Sonny’s BBQ wanted to empower its employees to have a say in helping their communities, company representatives said.
Schilling is general manager of Sonny’s BBQ Valdosta; his donation will be assisting the Ronald McDonald House to help families feel at home.
“I chose this charity because I’ve always wanted to help families in need with small children going through treatment,” Schilling said. “At my last job, an employee of mine had to say goodbye to his child who was going through cancer treatments and it touched my heart. I knew at that moment I would do anything to help future families going through this.”
Schilling said he knows his donation will make a difference by giving families hope that their little ones will recover and lead full and happy lives.
He added it doesn’t take a lot to show people kindness each day and it goes a long way when you do things for others. His goal is to put a smile on everyone’s face with kindness and positive energy, he said.
