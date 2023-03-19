Hill joins SGMC
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced that Dr. Madison Hill, D.O., has joined SGMC and will be practicing at SGMC Primary Care on Connell Road.
Hill comes to Valdosta from Tucson, Ariz., though she is originally from South Georgia, hospital representatives said in a statement.
She specializes in family medicine, providing comprehensive medical care across all ages. She has a special interest in preventative and integrative medicine and women’s health, hospital representatives said.
Hill said she thoroughly enjoys helping people navigate their health, providing solutions and offering encouragement so they can live their healthiest lives possible.
She values developing a partnership with her patients so they feel comfortable and respected to advocate for their own health. She said she believes listening is paramount to achieving the best patient outcome.
“Family medicine is unique in the rich relationships that you create,” Hill said. “It is also a very rewarding experience as you are privy to patients day-to-day lives, which can be very beautiful.”
Hill received her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University – Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency in family medicine at Georgia South Family Medicine Center in Moultrie.
She then completed her integrative medicine fellowship training at the University of Arizona.
Hill is married to her husband, Kyle, who is a pilot in the Air Force. Outside of work, she said she enjoys yoga, watercolor, cooking and spending time outdoors with her husband and dogs.
Hill is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 242-9565. SGMC Primary Care is located at 410 Connell Road.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Blanton & Griffin
part of study
VALDOSTA – Blanton & Griffin is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Best Practices Study Group.
Each year since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories, firm representatives said in a statement.
The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation.
The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
Ben Blanton, president and chief executive officer of Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency, said, “This is a great honor. It would not have been possible without the many individuals and mentors from our past that gave us a blueprint to follow. Our challenge is to be versatile and keep a focused vision on our changing world. We are blessed to serve our clients each day. We are also blessed to have the heritage of our agency that helped make this award happen.” More than 2,600 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study but only 282 agencies qualified for the honor.
To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
The agency was nominated by either a Big “I” affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The Best Practices Study was initiated by the Big “I” in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance.
The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the highest performing agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
The Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency was founded in 1985 by Archie Griffin and Lou Blanton whose agencies historically date back in the 1930s. Blanton & Griffin can offer all lines of property, casualty, contracting and surety insurance products representing numerous insurance and brokerage companies.
For further information, contact Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency at (229) 247-6500.
