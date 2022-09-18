Recoil cuts ribbon for virtual reality addition
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Recoil Trampoline Park, 3103 N. Ashley St.
Recoil has a 30,000-square-foot indoor family playground built to keep “you bouncing, jumping and flying with wall-to-wall action,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “(Recently), they opened their new expansion, Virtual Reality Hyperdeck games, to the community.
The games allow up to four players at a time and the VR aspect allows users to hear, see and feel as if they are living in the game.
“The new experience hits all your senses as you conquer your way through the adventure seeing the world around you, hearing the sounds and feeling the wind and heat around you,” chamber representatives said.
Taylor McFarland, special events and marketing coordinator, said, “it’s an experience you won’t forget.”
Recoil is continuously brainstorming renovations and improvements to bring more fun to families in the community.
“They pride themselves on offering sensory-friendly events and areas of fun for all ages,” chamber representatives said.
“Our major accomplishment is the heart of our business wasn’t about making a profit. Our owner, Trent Coggins, really was just fascinated with trampoline parks and the amount of laughter it brought to his family.
Coggins gave us the opportunity to offer that fun to our community without having to drive an hour and a half away. He really has just kept that vision going with our biggest attraction, our Moody Air Force Base laser tag arena,” park representatives said in the statement. “For Recoil this is still the beginning of our growth.”
For more information, contact McFarland at (229) 375-2302, by email at taylor@recoiltrampolinepark.com, or online at https://www.recoiltrampolinepark.com.
Bree’s named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named Bree’s Creative Learning Childcare Center, 508 University Drive, the Small Business of the Month.
The long-standing chamber program was created to award local, hard-working small businesses, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Bree’s Creative Learning Childcare Center is owned and operated by Travis and Bree Carter. The business consists of two facilities that provide educational services to children ranging in age between 6 weeks old and 12 years old.
Each facility provides services that are age appropriate and gets students ready for their next age-appropriate developmental learning, chamber representatives said.
While focused on education of children, this business is also committed to aiding in the success of their parents.
“We provide guidance to new parents and to parents that just need a little extra help to make it in life,” Travis Carter said.
The Carters’ business “strives to educate every child, parent and staff member to help them each move forward in their educational or professional journey,” chamber representatives said.
“To do this, they provide service to everyone in the community.”
Travis Carter said he feels the goal of the organization is to “provide a sense of hope and encourages our families to accomplish all their goals and dreams.”
Bree’s Creative Learning Childcare Center was recently awarded a three-star quality rating, the highest child care rating one can receive, for its outstanding work in child care services, chamber representatives said.
The Carters said they take pride in their community and strive to be active in any way. They do this by sponsoring different organizations, providing services to organizations in need and offering private mentorship with children and adults.
The Carters recently started construction on a new child care center at 3905 Inner Perimeter Road. They hope to have the building complete and open to the public by January.
For more information, contact Travis Carter by phone at (229) 251-4922 or by email at travis_carter23@yahoo.com.
