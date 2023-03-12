Wilson earns DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Kaylyn Wilson, LPN, with the DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing care.
Wilson was nominated by a provider for her “attentiveness, diligence and follow through” which potentially saved a patient’s life, hospital representatives said in a statement.
According to the nomination, Wilson’s patient had a routine X-ray. Wilson noticed there was a delay in the expected results and she escalated the matter to her manager to find out the status. The results revealed a concerning finding which required the patient to receive swift intervention and emergency surgery.
“By her attentiveness to the care of her patient, as well as her diligence and follow through, she helped promptly get her patient the care that was emergently needed,” said the provider. “The patient was at very high risk of severe complications and even death without that surgical intervention.”
As a high-reliability organization, SGMC is focused on achieving zero harm and makes patient safety its top priority, hospital representatives said.
“Wilson displayed the level of teamwork and perseverance necessary to advocate for a patient and their safety while in the hospital,” they added.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” They also receive a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/daisy.
Ofori recognized as cancer innovator
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announced Dr. Samuel Ofori, hematologist and oncologist at the Pearlman Cancer Center, has been recognized by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education as one of “Today’s Innovators” for cancer care for 2023.
According to GA CORE, Ofori is among 26 recipients honored because he “embraces the original vision of collaboration and advancement throughout the state’s cancer care ecosystem and works today to continue to enhance cancer research and exceptional care for all Georgians.”
Additionally, Pearlman is one of only five Georgia National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program clinical trial sites in the state. NCORP puts cutting-edge treatments and studies within reach of more Georgians.
According to NCORP, in order to improve cancer care in Georgia, more residents must be able to participate in new treatments and studies that help prevent and control cancer. Such programs are typically offered in cancer centers in high-populated areas; so historically, they’ve been out of reach to many Georgians, hospital representatives said in a statement.
And in places where they were offered, many under-served populations weren’t aware they existed.
In the program’s seventh year, three out of four Georgians are within reach of new prevention, control and treatment trials. Many are in rural and underserved communities. Pearlman is the only clinical trial site located south of Columbus and Savannah.
Ofori said physicians and scientists conducting studies need broad populations to participate, so that results are more precise and beneficial.
Ofori joined SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center in 2009. Pearlman serves a 15-county area, offering a variety of treatment options to include radiation therapy, advanced chemotherapy and biotherapy, surgical oncology, clinical trials and genetic counseling for cancer-causing genes.
The Pearlman Cancer Center is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and the American College of Radiology.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
