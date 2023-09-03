306 North named Small Business
of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named 306 North, 310 N. Patterson St., the July Small Business of the Month.
“This fine dining restaurant, nestled in the heart of Valdosta, has become a beloved institution, serving not only the residents of Valdosta-Lowndes County but also drawing in visitors from all corners of the country,” chamber representatives said in a statement.
Family-owned and operated, 306 North has “set itself apart by fostering a sense of unity and belonging among its employees,” chamber representatives said. “This commitment to their staff is reflected in their exceptional employee retention rates, with team members celebrating milestone anniversaries of five, 10 and even 15 years of service.
“The restaurant’s success story is a testament to the dedication of its employees, from the executive chef who began as a dishwasher when they first opened their doors, to the general manager who started as a bartender, and the manager who transitioned from catering at their sister establishment, Covington’s.”
306 North not only delights the senses with its culinary creations but also actively engages with the Valdosta community through various initiatives, chamber representatives added.
The restaurant is part of the Downtown Mainstreet program, participating in events like First Friday, Pub Crawl and Pup Crawl.
Its dedication to community extends further with military and police discounts, and its recent participation in the Red Cross Charity Donation Day, where a portion of net sales was donated to the cause.
306 North is involved with organizations such as the YMCA, Greater Valdosta United Way and the local Boys and Girls Club as a way to give back to the community that has supported them.
306 North’s commitment to charitable giving extends to the staff, who generously donate to Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County every Christmas. The motto, “Here to Serve,” encapsulates the “essence of their business, embodying their mission to serve not only exquisite cuisine but also the community they hold dear.”
As 306 North is celebrated as the July Small Business of the Month, the Valdosta-Lowndes County community “recognizes the restaurant’s unwavering dedication to excellence, community engagement and the spirit of unity that pervades the establishment.
“With a commitment to quality, community and a staff that feels like family, 306 North continues to shine as a true gem in Valdosta,” chamber representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.