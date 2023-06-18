Melton Candle Company cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Melton Candle Company’s new location at 1421 Gornto Road.
Established in 2017 by owner Laura Melton Mathis, Melton Candle Company initially began as a means to supplement income, chamber representatives said in a statement. Starting with wax melts, Mathis soon expanded her product line to include captivating container candles.
“Her unique approach involved repurposing vintage containers sourced from thrift shops, giving them a second life as beautifully crafted candles,” chamber representatives said.
“Demonstrating unwavering dedication and entrepreneurial spirit, Mathis took her business to new heights.”
In the subsequent year, she participated as an exhibitor at the prestigious Atlanta Gift Mart and ventured into the wholesale market, opening her wholesale division.
Mathis opened her first storefront in Adel, where she exclusively showcased her candles while utilizing the remaining space for online and wholesale orders.
When the COVID-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges, Mathis adapted by relocating her operations back home, chamber representatives said. This strategic move enabled her to leverage the power of online sales, resulting in remarkable growth.
To meet escalating demand, Mathis employed 10 talented individuals who assisted with pouring, packing and shipping candles from her house.
With the world gradually recovering from the pandemic, Mathis made a strategic decision to shift production and retail operations to a spacious warehouse in Sparks, Georgia.
In 2021, she further expanded her business horizons by establishing the fundraiser division, partnering with a Tennessee-based company that utilizes Melton candles for school fundraisers.
“Looking ahead, Mathis seized an opportunity in the summer of 2022 to establish a new retail location at 1421 Gornto Road, an exciting leap forward for Melton Candle Company,” chamber representatives said.
“With great anticipation and enthusiasm, Mathis opened her doors to the public on Feb. 6, 2023, ushering in a new era for her business and the local community.”
Melton Candle Company also curates unforgettable moments through candle classes and pouring parties. Whether for joyous occasions such as bridal showers and birthday parties or professional gatherings such as staff meetings, these experiences “provide a unique opportunity for individuals to create their own personalized candles,” chamber representatives said.
“Each Melton candle is meticulously mixed and poured by hand, using all-natural soy wax and skin-safe fragrances.”
“It is very important to us for our families and yours to have a great experience burning a healthier option in candles,” Mathis said, reflecting the company’s commitment to quality and customer well-being.
For more information, contact Laura Melton Mathis at (229) 929-2892, by email at meltoncandleco@outlook.com, or online at www.meltoncandlecompany.com.
Valdosta Toyota’s Express Lanes cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Valdosta Toyota’s Express Lanes Extension at 2980 James Circle.
“Since establishing its presence near Exit 18 in 2014, Valdosta Toyota has become a trusted destination for all automotive needs,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “From sales to service, parts to collision repair, Valdosta Toyota has built a reputation as a comprehensive solution for customers, regardless of their vehicle’s make or model.”
Cole Parker, marketing director of Valdosta Toyota, emphasized the commitment to providing exceptional service.
“Our vision is to foster long-term relationships with our customers by prioritizing their needs,” Parker said. “We believe in a family-oriented, customer-focused approach, as we understand the importance of being a trusted partner in our community.”
“Valdosta Toyota’s commitment extends beyond its customers,” chamber representatives said. “They have dedicated themselves to making a positive impact on the communities they serve.
“By fostering a team of exceptional associates, rewarding performance and customer care, and actively participating in community initiatives, Valdosta Toyota’s influence reaches far beyond selling and servicing cars.”
In 2023, Valdosta Toyota invested millions of dollars to enhance its facilities and improve customer experiences. It introduced solar panels to optimize energy consumption, refurbished its 50,000-square-foot building and repurposed workstations in the Collision Center to expand their repair capabilities.
As the largest automotive service department in the region, servicing more than 100 vehicles daily, Valdosta Toyota has taken its commitment to excellence even further by unveiling two brand-new Express Lanes within its service department.
The addition of the Express Lanes enables Valdosta Toyota to continue delivering quality service in a reduced timeframe.
“Our existing customers appreciate our efficient and effective service, with routine maintenance averaging less than an hour wait time,” Parker said. “The introduction of these Express Lanes will further expedite the service process.”
Ricky Stokes, general manager at Valdosta Toyota, said, “Double the lanes, half the time — that’s our goal. We aim to serve as many customers as possible in our service department, offering both speed and quality, regardless of the vehicle they drive.”
The two new Express Lanes mirror the existing Express Lanes and are equipped to handle customers’ most common maintenance needs, such as oil changes, tire rotations, filter replacements and other minor services.
While the 22 bays and technicians in the full-service shop handle larger maintenance and repair tasks, the Express Lanes “ensure swift and efficient service for regular visits,” chamber representatives said.
Terrill Head, service manager at Valdosta Toyota, said, “Throughout my 12 years with Valdosta Toyota, ‘selfless service’ has always been my focus. We work on cars but we prioritize caring for people. While we have already been serving thousands of individuals each month, my team welcomes the challenge of serving even more with these new Express Lanes. More lanes, less time, same commitment to putting people first.”
In addition to providing award-winning service to its customers and their vehicles, Valdosta Toyota’s Service Department offers various amenities. These include a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee and donuts, a full snack bar and a dedicated kids’ play area.
Parker said, “While speed and quality are crucial, what truly matters to us is clear and consistent communication with our customers.”
Valdosta Toyota has consistently been recognized for its outstanding sales, service, parts, customer satisfaction and business management.
Notably, Valdosta Toyota has received the prestigious President’s Award for the 11th consecutive year and the 16th time in its history.
“Receiving the President’s Award once again is a tremendous honor,” Stokes said. “It reinforces our position among the elite dealerships and highlights the unwavering dedication of our entire Valdosta Toyota team. This recognition is a testament to the trust our customers and community place in us.”
“Valdosta Toyota remains committed to providing a truly unique and customer-centric dealership experience,” chamber representatives said. “Every member of Valdosta Toyota is dedicated to selfless service, ensuring that their efforts consistently meet and exceed customer expectations. The continuous recognition of their endeavors serves as a reminder that their commitment is both effective and meaningful.”
Parker acknowledges the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber as a valuable partner in the growth of the local business community, stating, “As longstanding members of the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber for nearly 25 years, we view them as instrumental in supporting our business’s success. Through their provision of information, promotion, and connections, they offer the vital support our business needs to thrive.”
For more information, contact Cole Parker at (229) 247-1920, by email at cole@valdostatoyota.com, or online at www.valdostatoyota.com.
SGMC Lanier named top critical access hospital
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announced that the SGMC Lanier Campus has been named a 2023 Top 20 Critical Access Hospital Best Practice in Quality.
The prestigious distinction was awarded by the National Rural Health Association based on data produced by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, hospital representatives said in a statement.
To determine the Top 20, NRHA evaluated performance-based metrics of hospitals across the nation to include market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective and finance.
“Critical access hospitals play a vital role in the health care landscape, particularly in rural areas where access to quality care can be limited,” said Geoff Hardy, SGMC Lanier campus administrator. “We are honored to be the only CAH in Georgia to receive this recognition which is truly a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to provide extraordinary care to our patients.”
SGMC Lanier Campus was also recognized for “outstanding commitment to quality improvement” by the Georgia Hospital Association and Alliant Health Solutions in March. Scarlett Rivera, SGMC director of quality improvement and patient safety, said the recognition is a result of SGMC’s ongoing investment in quality improvement initiatives, staff training and the implementation of evidence-based practices.
“It underscores our dedication to meeting the unique needs of our service communities and exceeding the highest health care standards,” she said.
SGMC Lanier Campus is a 25-bed CAH providing acute inpatient care and a variety of other health care services to include imaging, laboratory, emergency, rehabilitation and swing bed. According to the latest economic impact numbers released for Fiscal Year 2021, SGMC Lanier Campus had an annual economic impact of $43 million, hospital representatives said.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
