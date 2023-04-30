Recoil cuts ribbon for expansion
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Recoil Phase 4 expansion, 3103 N. Ashley St.
Since opening its doors in 2019, Recoil has been growing by adding new attractions and more fun for the community, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“All we are trying to do is bring more fun and laughter to our families and friends of our community,” said Taylor McFarland, special events and marketing coordinator.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate Phase Four of the expansion – the arcade.
“Recoil is now home to the largest arcade in South Georgia and brings fun for all ages,” chamber representatives said. “The arcade features Virtual Reality games and even some “throwbacks.”
McFarland said the goal is to “make everyone feel like a kid again.”
A major accomplishment of Recoil is its ability to grow so fast and continue growing, chamber representatives said.
“We wouldn’t have been able to keep growing and expanding if it wasn’t for our community’s support and love for our business. We love being the place where people want to laugh and make memories with their families and friends,” McFarland said.
While many think this is the last expansion for Recoil, McFarland teased brainstorming has already started for Phase Five.
For more information, contact Taylor McFarland at (229) 329-6746, by email at taylor@recoiltrampolinepark.com, or online at www.recoiltrampolinepark.com.
Danny’s Music named
Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, program sponsor, named Danny’s Music, 1601 Baytree Road, Suite C, the Leading Business of the Week.
Danny’s Music has been in business since 2007 and has grown into a 6,000-square-foot, full-line music business, chamber representatives said in a statement.
It offers private lessons to more than 60 students and helps improve the music knowledge among local people.
Danny Crosby said he enjoys taking care of and supplying customer needs.
“Music starts at a very young age and we make it possible for it to last a lifetime,” he added.
Crosby said one of his proudest accomplishments is “growing and expanding the business with some of the top leading brands, taking care of the local business community as well as outlying surrounding towns.”
As a member for more than five years, Crosby is a proud chamber supporter, chamber representatives said.
“The chamber is a great asset to have by referring newcomers to our area to a business that can accommodate their needs,” he said.
For more information, contact Danny Crosby at (229) 474-4350 or by email at dannycrosby@att.net.
Only Options, Perfect Settings, R.L. Martin hold ribbon ceremony
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Only Options, Perfect Settings and R.L. Martin’s new location at 3350 Country Club Road, Building 215.
Devan and Justin Martin are the owners of Only Options, Perfect Settings and R.L. Martin. Only Options is a women’s apparel and accessories store that was opened in the 1980s by Sherry Wetherington, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Two weeks before the Martins were married, they purchased the store. At the time, there was a small men’s clothing store located inside Only Options.
“The clothing stores focus on offering the best in quality of product and brand selection in our area,” Devan said.
Perfect Settings is a tabletop, stationery and gift store, opened in 2002 by Tonya Smith. The Martins purchased the store in 2016 and have since helped it grow into the largest selection of in-stock tabletop items in South Georgia, chamber representatives said.
“Perfect Settings specializes in registries while providing a unique gift selection for all the celebrations in our customers’ lives,” Devan said.
Shopping small and supporting local businesses has always been important to the Martins.
“Our ownership encourages our staff to believe in a support local, shop local, eat local lifestyle. We have built relationships with many businesses that offer similar product mixes. We believe Valdosta needs many great businesses to be a strong community and also to draw people from surrounding towns. We love to collaborate with and learn from other small businesses in the area who share that same vision for our community,” Martin said.
The new location allowed all three stores to spread out and be more efficient with more than 13,000 feet of retail space for customers to shop, chamber representatives said.
Devan said her hope is to “provide an environment (where) people always feel welcomed and where they feel comfortable and relaxed.”
The Martins said they are proud to be a part of Valdosta-Lowndes County.
“We believe this community gives a wonderful small-town feel, while still being able to offer so much to the people who live here. Our stores are committed to giving back to the people who live, work, play and serve this community,” Devan said.
For more information, contact Devan Martin at (229) 244-1807, by email at devan@onlyoptionsvaldosta.com, or online at www.onlyoptionsvaldosta.com.
Patient care coordinator honored
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recognized Lynn Balkcom, patient care coordinator, at Berrien Campus as the April Health System Hero during the monthly Hopsital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
Balkcom has been with SGMC for 23 years. She works night shifts, floating among three units to include the emergency department, geriatric psychiatric unit and the medical surgical unit at the Berrien hospital, hospital representatives said in a statement.
As a PCC, she is responsible for assessing, planning and advocating for patients’ health needs.
Leadership shared that Balkcom is dependable and her excellent communication skills make her a valuable leader to all.
Brenda Alexander, SGMC chief human resources officer and vice president of Physician Network, said, “Sometimes our heroes aren’t people who do grand acts but small acts every day that impact all of our employees and patients. Lynn is one of those heroes and we are blessed to have her on our team.”
Balkcom received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
