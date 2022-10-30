SGMC honors rehab professionals
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Bryant Alonso, OTR/L, and Jared Hanna, PT, DPT, as the Health System Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta/Lowndes County meeting.
The inpatient rehabilitation professionals were honored for their leadership and dedication to patient safety, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Alonso has a master’s degree in health science in occupational therapy and has been with SGMC since 2019. Immediately upon joining the organization, he sought to improve processes, educate other team members and ensure patient safety.
He serves as the unit’s safety officer and participates in several committees designed to enhance quality and care.
“Bryant is invested in SGMC, our fellow staff and especially our patients,” said Nora Kenneway, SGMC director of rehabilitation services.
Hanna started his career at SGMC as a rehab technician in 2014. He completed his doctorate of physical therapy in 2019 and transitioned to a physical therapist.
Hanna is known for his dedication to research and sharing evidence-based best practices with his team members, hospital representatives said.
“Jared comes to work consistently energetic and ready to help our patients. He serves as a mentor and is committed to ensuring we provide quality care to those we serve,” Kenneway said.
Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, said SGMC is on a journey to become a high reliability organization and these individuals exemplify exactly what that embodies – a personal accountability from every team member to ensure patient safety.
“The gentlemen received a standing ovation from those in attendance,” hospital representatives said.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Salien named administrative director
VALDOSTA – Elizabeth Salien, RN, was named as South Georgia Medical Center administrative director of clinical nurse resources.
Salien has more than 18 years of experience working at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, where she spent the majority of her time in patient safety, quality and risk management.
“Salien has extensive knowledge in quality and regulatory requirements and values building positive relationships with patients, families and team members,” hospital representatives said.
In her role, Salien oversees wound care, therapy and staffing while ensuring a high quality of patient care. She is responsible for facilitating departmental communication and collaboration to achieve the highest outcomes.
“This position will allow me to live closer to my parents and siblings and give me the opportunity to learn a new organization. I hope my past experiences in a large academic teaching hospital will be valuable to the SGMC team,” she said.
Salien earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Valdosta State University and a master’s in health administration from Walden University.
Salien is married to Ben and they have two children, Kendall and Scarlett.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.