Lee earns DAISY Award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Tessa Lee, R.N., with the June DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing care.
Lee was recognized for her compassion and dedicated care for a patient battling end-stage cancer, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Lee received two nominations for her extraordinary care, one from the patient’s family member, and one from a coworker in palliative care.
The nominations detailed Lee’s “compassion, concern, efficiency and competence” for the patient and family during the patient’s final days.
According to the nominations, Lee was an integral part of ensuring a smooth transition for maximum comfort that led to a “family-centered, peaceful passing.”
Lee’s coworker admired her strength, knowing the backstory that Lee had recently experienced a personal loss of a loved one.
“She could have very easily asked to have her assignment changed to avoid the flood of emotions this would cause, but she didn’t.” Instead, Lee felt a commitment and special connection to the patient and family and wanted to be with them in the final moments, hospital representatives said.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” They also receive a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
A special floral arrangement of daisies was donated by The Flower Gallery, the local sponsor of SGMC’s DAISY Award.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/daisy.
