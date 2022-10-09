Ambassador
Personnel named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Ambassador Personnel, 2231 Bemiss Road, the Leading Business of the Week.
Ambassador Personnel works to “match candidates with meaningful work companies and provide customized HR solutions, delivered with a commitment to exceptional services,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “Ambassador’s mission is to create quality business relationships that allow them to identify, develop and implement HR solutions that streamline processes, increase efficiencies and save businesses money.”
Growing through several acquisitions and new location startups, “Ambassador has blossomed into a staffing company with an impressive geographical footprint with physical locations in eight states and serving customers in 28 states,” chamber representatives said.
Amber Young, recruiting branch manager, attributes Ambassador’s success to its employees devoting themselves to their employees and clients being successful.
“All our employees are extremely dedicated and care deeply about the level of service that we give. We all work under the belief that we are the best at what we do,” Young said. Young said she realized early on that the only way for Ambassador to be successful was to focus more on community involvement and personal relationships that are mutually beneficial for all involved.
“This singular focus evolved into a logo and way of doing business that became the ‘Ambassador Brand.’ The three stars in our logo represent our clients, our customers, and ourselves,” Young said.
Young said she feels Ambassador has benefitted greatly through being involved in the chamber.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes chamber is the voice of business in our community. They advocate, build, connect and promote business here in Lowndes County. They attribute excellency to this town. They have helped build a great foundation for meeting new clients that we can provide exceptional HR solutions,” Young said.
For more information, contact Young at (229) 253-1184, by email atamber.young@teamambassador.com, or online atwww.teamambassador.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.