Pinch-A-Penny named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Pinch-A-Penny Pool, Patio & Spa, 2517 Bemiss Road, the Leading Business of the Week.
“Pinch-A-Penny is the premier destination for all things swimming pool and spa-related,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “With a wide range of services, including sales, repairs and installations for both in-ground and above-ground pools, as well as spas and hot tubs, Pinch A Penny has established itself as a leader in the industry.”
In 2013, Tim and Sue McGlothin took the reins of an existing 20-year-old store, which then had only two employees. Through the years, “their dedication to providing exceptional service and quality products has propelled the company’s growth exponentially,” chamber representatives said. “Today, Pinch A Penny employs a team of 14 skilled professionals, each committed to ensuring customers receive the utmost care and attention.”
The recognition comes as Pinch-A-Penny relocated to a new facility after 30 years at its previous location.
As a locally owned and operated business, the store prides itself on “delivering expert advice and excellent customer service, creating lasting relationships with members of the Valdosta community,” chamber representatives said.
For more information, contact Tim McGlothin at (229) 245-1904 or by email at store078@pinchapenny.com.
SGMC info services
team honored
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recognized six members of its Information Services Department as Health System Heroes at the July Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
Among the honorees were Tony Harrell, director of information security and technology; Cliff Baker, lead network administrator; Craig Bell, LAN technician; Bill Elkin, network security analyst; Matt Elsberry, system administrator; and Chad Fernandez, system administrator, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Collectively, they have 108 years of service at SGMC.
“The team was honored for their tireless work behind the scenes to ensure a better healthcare experience for patients and staff,” hospital representatives said. “They help to protect patient privacy, prevent data breaches, ensure patient safety, enable continuity of care, comply with legal and regulatory requirements and maintain the reputation and trust of the health care organization.”
Dr. Brian Griner, M.D., an authority member, introduced the honorees saying, “Our Information Services Department keeps our health system safe in so many ways, both seen and unseen, so that we can move forward with the best practices and ward off threats.”
Chuck Marshburn, chief information officer, said the team is always on call and willing to assist when physicians and staff need their help.
They received a standing ovation.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
SGMC recognized for heart attack treatment
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.
SGMC is one of 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor and one of only five hospitals in Georgia, hospital representatives said in a statement.
The award recognizes SGMC’s “commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients, reaching an aggressive goal of treatment as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association,” hospital representatives said.
SGMC has demonstrated sustained achievement for 2021 and 2022, performing at the highest level and elevating its recognition from the previous designation of gold to platinum.
Dr. Doug Luke, M.D., SGMC chief of cardiology, said the accomplishment recognizes the collective work of many areas within the health system that play a part in the treatment of heart attack patients. This includes providers, nurses and professionals who work in cardiovascular care, critical intensive care, emergency medical services, the emergency department, cardiac rehab, information services, medical records and data abstraction.
“Through the hard work of many, we have been able to enhance our procedures and protocols for patients experiencing heart attacks and are thrilled to have reached the highest standards as outlined by the American College of Cardiology,” Luke said. “We look forward to continuing to provide this outstanding care to the communities we serve.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.
SGMC has the region’s only open-heart program, structural heart and valve center, and cardiac electrophysiology program, hospital representatives said.
To learn more about SGMC’s award-winning heart and vascular programs, visit sgmc.org.
Davis receives extraordinary nursing award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Samantha Davis, RN, with the July DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing care.
Davis was recognized for her :compassion and comfort for a family experiencing the loss of a baby,” hospital representatives said.
Davis was nominated by a patient who sent a handwritten letter detailing her outstanding care.
The nomination describes her as “compassionate, kind, caring, professional, and diligent” during a very tragic and difficult experience of delivering a stillborn baby.
The nomination details how Davis took special care to prepare the baby and family to say goodbye. She took the baby’s handprints and footprints and put together a memory box for the family.
The patient describes how Davis’ actions meant the world to her and her husband.
“She went above and beyond for her duty, stepped out of her nurse role for a time just to be a friend, an ear to listen, and kind words to ease my broken heart.”
Katie Gordon, nurse manager for labor and delivery, described how Davis has spent extra time making cards for hand and footprints as well as bracelets for moms.
“Samantha has a true passion for helping mothers through a difficult time,” Gordon said.
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that includes compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “extraordinary nurse.” They also receive a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. A special floral arrangement of daisies was donated by The Flower Gallery, the local sponsor of SGMC’s DAISY Award.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/daisy.
Mitchell named SGMC organizational development director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has welcomed Sam Mitchell as director of organizational development and learning.
Mitchell has more than 18 years of experience dedicated to strategic leadership and organizational development across multiple industries, hospital representatives said in a statement.
In his position, Mitchell will oversee the Educational Services Department, which implements development programs, assesses training needs and engages leaders and employees with the skills and knowledge needed to reach SGMC’s mission.
Mitchell said he is excited about the opportunity to create a strategic training and development plan for the organization and redefine what development looks like for all of SGMC’s 2,900 employees at all levels.
He holds a bachelor of science degree in environmental planning from Cook College at Rutgers University. He earned a master of arts in strategic leadership and communication from Seton Hall University along with several certifications from Prosci as a change management practitioner/trainer, Gallups StrengthFinder coach/facilitator, Korn Ferry Leadership Architect, etc.
He is involved in the community as a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity – Sigma Delta Sigma Chapter and serves as first vice president as well as a youth advisor. He is also an active member of the Cobb County Youth Track League and assistant head coach for the Heat Track Club.
Mitchell is married to Dawn and they have two children.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Bemiss Dental Care
cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA — Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Bemiss Dental Care, 3886 Bemiss Road, Suite C.
Bemiss Dental Care, founded by Dr. Mitesh Brahmbhatt, is a “state-of-the-art dental office that aims to offer a comfortable and patient-friendly experience to the residents of Lowndes County,” chamber representatives said.
Having opened its doors on June 19, Bemiss Dental Care is a dream come true for Brahmbhatt.
“The modern facility is fully computerized, incorporating the latest advancements in the dental field to ensure top-notch care for patients,” chamber representatives said.
“Dr. Brahmbhatt has a passion for helping patients who fear dental visits, and as such, the office has been thoughtfully designed with nitrous oxide available in each operatory. This personalized approach ensures that every patient’s experience at Bemiss Dental Care is carefully planned and tailored to their needs.”
The office is known for its patient-friendly approach, accepting major dental insurance and offering Friday and Saturday appointment hours to accommodate busy schedules. Brahmbhatt leads “a dedicated and passionate team that takes pride in providing exceptional dental care to the community,” chamber representatives said.
“I am excited to open our doors to the local business community through this ribbon-cutting ceremony. By collaborating with the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber, we hope to enhance access to dental care for the patients in the area,” Brahmbhatt said.
For more information, contact Dr. Mitesh Brahmbhatt at (229) 469-8492, by email at drmitesh77@gmail.com, or online at www.bemissdentalcare.com.
Residency program presents awards
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s graduate medical education program, in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine, recently celebrated the completion of its first year.
The internal medicine residency leadership took the opportunity to announce four annual awards to recognize top-performing residents and faculty members, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Dr. Rosaida Silverio, M.D., was awarded Intern of the Year. According to the faculty, she showed the most improvement throughout the year and demonstrated great leadership. Silverio has also taken on several initiatives to pave the way for future resident physicians.
Dr. Monica Kovuri, M.D., was recognized as the Outstanding Scholar. According to Lilliana Johnson, GME director, she is top of her class when it comes to medical knowledge. Kovuri submitted a clinical article for review to the American College of Physicians, presented at the National Kidney Foundation conference and received a perfect score on her monthly board review assessments.
Dr. Rija Chaudhary, M.D., received the Outstanding Ambulatory Intern award. She was noted to be the most efficient and effective resident physician at the program’s continuity clinic, SGMC Internal Medicine on Park Avenue, hospital representatives said.
Dr. Brian Pisula, M.D., was voted as the Faculty Member of the Year.
This award is voted on by the resident physicians and honors the faculty member they believe taught them the most during their study. Pisula is an emergency medicine physician and the residents gave him glowing reviews when they worked on rotation with him in the emergency department.
“While all of our resident physicians are providing excellent health care, these doctors deserve special recognition,” said Dr. Joseph Hayes, designated institutional official. “Dr. Pisula has been a great mentor and teacher and we are very fortunate to have him as part of our faculty.”
In addition to training physicians, Hayes highlighted the importance of the residency program for patients in the area.
“Our internal medicine training program, led by Dr. Greg Beale and Dr. Leslie Lamptey, has increased access to care and improved the quality of life for many people in our community,” he said. “We have much to be proud of, and expect more to come.”
For more information on SGMC’s graduate medical education program, visit sgmc.org.
