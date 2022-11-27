SGMC recognizes
Care Share Team
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Kellie Brogdon and Julie Allen as the Health System Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
Brogdon and Allen were recognized for their combined 40 years of service to the Employee Care Share Program, a benevolent fund that supports SGMC employees in the event of a hardship, hospital representatives said in a statement.
In their leadership roles, they were responsible for every aspect of the program, from requesting employee donations to following through with employees once a request was granted. Both Brogdon and Allen said they have comforted, cried, laughed and rejoiced with employees that have gone through the process.
In Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022, they led the process that helped 50 employees and their families.
“These ladies are shining examples of the Care Share program and our employees helping other employees,” said Brenda Alexander, chief human resources officer and vice president of South Georgia Physician Network.
Brogdon and Allen received a standing ovation from people in attendance and expressed gratitude for being able to serve others through the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.