Northside Animal
Hospital named
Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCV Tech Group named Northside Animal Hospital and Urgent Care, 3398 North Valdosta Road, the Leading Business of the Week.
“Northside Animal Hospital has been providing exceptional veterinary care since its establishment in 1972,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “Over the years, Northside Animal Hospital has continuously expanded its range of preventative care services.
“Under the expertise of Dr. Myron Graham and Dr. Amy Purvis, the hospital offers a comprehensive suite of preventative care services tailored for both large and small animals. Moreover, their skilled team is proficient in diagnosing and treating diseases associated with animals of various sizes, including exotics.”
Northside Animal Hospital provides curbside services and home delivery for most pet medications. Both veterinarians are available for after-hours emergencies by contacting the office number, ensuring that pets receive the attention they need around the clock, chamber representatives said.
“While providing exceptional veterinary care remains its top priority, Northside Animal Hospital also places great emphasis on building strong connections with its clients and the local community,” chamber representatives said.
Katy Watson, hospital manager, said, “Our vets and staff pride themselves on the relationships we build in the community and with our clients.”
For more information, contact Watson at (229) 244-2983, by email at northsideanimalreception@gmail.com or online at www.northsideanimal.com.
Chamber hosts ribbon
cutting for Agape Care
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agape Care Group’s new location at 2941 N. Ashley St., Suite D.
Agape Care Group, a mission-based hospice and palliative care provider serving the Southeastern United States, “aims to establish itself as the premier provider of care in the region, delivering superior patient-family experiences and cultivating a culture of excellence,” chamber representatives said in a statement.
Headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., Agape Care Group extends its services across North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana. The expansion of its presence to Valdosta signifies its “commitment to providing compassionate end-of-life care to the South Georgia community,” chamber representatives said.
Vicki Rountree, hospice liaison at the Valdosta branch, expressed the organization’s vision, stating, “We want to be recognized as the premier provider of care in the Southeast known for our superior patient-family experience, delivering the highest quality care, and building a culture of excellence.”
Since its establishment in October 2022, Agape Care Group has assembled a team comprising registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, a social worker, a chaplain and several volunteers. Each member of the staff brings years of hospice experience and shares a collective enthusiasm to serve families in the South Georgia area.
While Agape Care Group operates in multiple states, Rountree emphasized the significance of its presence in South Georgia, saying, “We are excited to offer the South Georgia community a new option in in-home hospice providers.”
Setting Agape Care Group apart is its distinction as the only licensed hospice provider in Georgia capable of serving every county in the state, chamber representatives said. By leveraging investments in software, its clinical team adopts a proactive approach to patient care, ensuring comprehensive support for patients and their families. With around-the-clock coverage, Agape Care Group remains dedicated to standing by their patients when they need it the most.
“When we say we are with you, we mean it,” Rountree said.
As a new member of the chamber, Rountree expressed the entire staff’s eagerness to actively engage with the community and forge connections through their membership.
Recognizing the chamber’s ability to facilitate community introductions, she said, “We felt we needed a more formal introduction to the community and we knew the chamber could help with that endeavor.”
For more information, contact Rountree at (229) 300-3274, by email at vicki.rountree@agapecaregroup.com or online at www.agapecaregroup.com.
Monitor Bank named
health system heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recognized Monitor Bank technicians Travon Joiner, Quill Carter, Cassaundra Conaway and Michelle Colón as the May Health System Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta/Lowndes County meeting.
Joiner, Carter, Conaway and Colón were honored for saving the life of a coworker, Anna Roland, who was having a stroke, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Roland began feeling strange and first tried to ignore her symptoms. After about 30 minutes, she decided to ask her coworkers if something looked off. They noticed Roland was experiencing facial drooping and balance issues, two key indicators of a stroke.
The team jumped into action, and Joiner and Carter pushed Roland, still in her office chair, down the hall to the emergency department.
Roland was quickly administered a clot-busting drug to restore blood flow to her brain. This lifesaving drug can only be administered within a few hours of initial stroke symptoms, “which is why it is imperative to act swiftly if a stroke is suspected,” hospital representatives said.
“These four individuals were amazing in their quick response to aid their coworker,” said Jessica West, nurse manager. “Because of their critical thinking and teamwork, they got Anna to the emergency department and she is now recovering very well.”
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC neurologist and chief medical officer, said it’s important for the community to understand the signs and symptoms of stroke to further enhance outcomes.
“Time is critical when identifying and treating a stroke,” hospital representatives said. “An easy way to learn the signs of stroke is by using the acrostic B.E.F.A.S.T.”
B: Balance Problems.
E: Eyesight Issues.
F: Facial Drooping.
A: Arm Weakness.
S: Speech Difficulty.
T: Time, Call 911.
SGMC has the area’s only certified stroke center and has received the American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines award for excellence in stroke treatment for nine consecutive years, hospital representatives said.
The lifesaving team received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
Blooming Body
cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – Founded by CEO Rayshanna Bryon in 2021, Blooming Body Beauty Studio has experienced remarkable growth since its inception, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“From starting in a shared salon suite to owning a 16-suite salon, Blooming Body Beauty Studio is Valdosta’s newest premier full-service salon,” chamber representatives said. “This innovative and unique business is a one-stop shop for the ladies and is filled with beauty professionals that offer a range of services.
“The suites are equipped with licensed, certified and highly skilled professional estheticians, hair stylist, makeup artist, body contourist, braiders, lash techs, nail techs and a pedicurist. Unlike most service providers, Bryon feels that what sets her business apart is that everyone has their own luxury suite.”
“It gives clients and service providers privacy and makes them feel more comfortable within the salon. It is also more convenient for clients and big groups because you don’t have to go to multiple areas to receive different services,” Bryon said.
Beyond wanting to offer multiple services under one roof, Bryon said it was important to build a team of hard-working and encouraging individuals.
“We believe in promoting, educating and helping each other build their brands in a positive workspace. It’s a supportive community for beauty providers and those who are driven to come together to serve their clientele in a luxury-style independent business environment,” Bryon said.
Valdosta-Lowndes County was a natural choice for Bryon to establish her business, as she is familiar with the area and has a strong network of supportive business associates, family and friends. The reciprocal support and promotion among these connections create a thriving environment for Blooming Body Beauty Studio, chamber representatives said.
For more information, contact Rayshanna at (205) 434-1872, by email at info@bloomingbodycontour.com or online at www.bloomingbodycontour.com.
SGMC names designated
institutional official
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center announced Dr. Joseph Hayes as its designated institutional official.
In this role, Hayes will oversee and lead medical education programs through the health system, hospital representatives said.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, said, “Dr. Hayes is a Valdosta native with a proven track record of success in both his clinical practice and his leadership skills and I couldn’t be more proud to have him serving in this role.”
Hayes played a vital role in developing SGMC’s internal medicine residency program in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine. The program launched in 2021, making SGMC an official teaching facility. The health system welcomed its first class of internal medicine residents in 2022 and Hayes, who previously served as a hospitalist, became the medical director for SGMC Internal Medicine at Park Avenue. This practice serves as a continuity clinic for physicians completing their internal medicine residency. He oversees patient care and clinical skills development for the resident physicians in a primary care setting.
“SGMC has been trusted with the honor and has earned the privilege of training the next generation of physicians,” Hayes said. “We have a clinical and administrative staff full of remarkable people – all teaching our medical students and resident physicians to deliver compassionate, evidence-based and high-value medical care. I’m proud to be part of our health system’s mission to provide leadership to improve and develop the health care delivery systems of the future.”
Hayes graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor of science in biology. He received his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Memorial Hospital University Medical Center in Savannah, where he served as chief resident and then a faculty member in the internal medicine department. He joined SGMC’s medical staff in 2021 as a hospitalist.
He also serves as an assistant professor of medicine at Mercer University School of Medicine and is a member of the American College of Physicians and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
To learn more, visit sgmc.org.
Carter named a Forbes Best-In-State
Wealth Advisor
VALDOSTA — Frank Carter III, managing director, investments, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Valdosta, has been recognized on the Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list by Forbes for 2023. He was also recognized in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed, company representatives said in a statement.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors,” Carter said. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”
He has more than 31 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Valdosta State University and earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.
