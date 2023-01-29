SGMC honors risk
management team
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored its risk management department as Health System Heroes at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
Susan Hurley, April Sharp, Cheri Davis and Candice McRee were recognized for their fundamental role in the health system, hospital representatives said in a statement.
“Risk management helps identify potential risks to the hospital, its patients and its staff,” hospital representatives said. “This can include things like medical errors, natural disasters, data breaches and equipment malfunctions.
“The department helps SGMC improve patient outcomes, increase trust and confidence in the health care system and lower costs by identifying and addressing potential legal and financial risks before they occur.”
Hurley, director of risk management, has been a part of SGMC for more than 30 years. According to the nomination, she has a true passion for her work and can usually be found working long hours into the weekend.
Chuck Marshburn, SGMC chief information officer, said risk management department members are true team players who are always willing to lend a hand to their colleagues.
“They have been a great advocate for our patients and their families, always ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met,” he said.
The honorees received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Williams companies named
Corporation of the Quarter
VALDOSTA – Williams Hotel Group/Williams Investment Company has been named the Corporation of the Quarter.
The Corporation of the Quarter award was created by Renasant Bank with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce to recognize larger businesses with 36 or more employees who excel in community involvement and genuinely value their employees.
COQ awardees have an employee-centric culture and are longstanding chamber members.
Nominees are anonymously nominated and later judge by a panel of local business owners.
Williams Hotel Group focuses on “being the premier employer in the hospitality/tourism space,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “They offer a variety of businesses including hotels, restaurants, retail stores, gasoline distribution, convenience stores, RV parks and more.
Andrew McNeal, managing director, said the “Williams Hotel Group leads by example in their vision to deliver excellence.”
McNeal said this is accomplished through team member interactions, hotel leadership, guests, the corporate office and the ownership.
The Williams Hotel Group bases its “decisions on five core values: trust, caring, service, respect and belongship,” chamber representatives said. “These values have proved effective as several of their portfolio hotel holdings receive annual awards for outstanding service and performance.
“Along with their commitment to their customers, Williams Hotel Group shows their commitment to the community by being involved in nonprofit and charitable organizations in Lowndes County. They also partner with local institutions such as Valdosta State University, Wild Adventures, South Georgia Media Center and Moody Air Force Base.”
For more information, contact McNeal at (229) 896-4511, or by email at amcneal@williamshotelgroup.com.
