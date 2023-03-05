Fussell Tire and Service
named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, program sponsor, named Fussell Tire and Service, 1775 Westside Way, the Leading Business of the Week.
Fussell Tire and Service is a locally owned tire business that services retail customers and other businesses in the area, chamber representatives said in a statement. Its services include routine vehicle maintenance, 24/7 roadside service and commercial tire sales.
Since opening in 2013, Fussell Tire and Service has outgrown its original facility and moved into a larger one that allowed it to install more bays and specialty equipment.
Along with moving, it added a tire warehouse that increases the amount of inventory it can keep on hand, chamber representatives said.
“One of the most unique things Fussell Tire and Service does is their customer appreciation events that take place every two years,” chamber representatives said.
Kailey Starling, office manager, said, “We will have hundreds of classic show cars, a local Jeep club and monster trucks for viewing.”
Local food trucks and bands are in attendance and there are activities for kids.
The biggest attraction at the event is the burn out competition.
“We have all of the participants form a line and have one burn out after the other. At the end of the event, our judges will hand out trophies,” Starling said.
Being involved in the community is important to Fussell Tire and Service but the business also takes pride in being involved with its employees, chamber representatives said.
“Being as we are a small business, we have appreciated the opportunity to get to know our employees and learn what is important to them in their lives. With this knowledge and the flexibility of our business, we have been happy to cultivate an environment where employees can maintain work/life balance,” Starling said.
In March, Fussell Tire and Service celebrates its 10-year anniversary.
For more information, contact Starling at (229) 259-0034, by email at kfussell@fusselltireandservice.com, or online at www.fusselltirepros.com.
Platinum Roofing named
Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and award sponsor First Commerce Credit Union named Platinum Roofing, 1515 N. Ashley St., Suite C, the January Small Business of the Month.
The long-standing chamber program was created to award local, hard-working small businesses, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Platinum Roofing is a family-owned business that has built a reputation of excellent service and quality workmanship in Valdosta and the surrounding areas, chamber representatives said.
It offers a variety of roofing services to Valdosta homeowners, including residential roofing, shingle roofing, metal roofing, commercial roofing, TPO roofing, etc.
Cody Perkins, owner, said the business delivers excellent service to homeowners by focusing on keeping them “covered: committed, observant, vision, excellence, reliable, efficient and dedicated.”
“Their commitment to excellence is demonstrated through their various awards such as winning Best of South Georgia for the past two years and previously being named the Small Business of the Month,” chamber representatives said.
Platinum Roofing is involved in the community through sponsoring the Valdosta State University football team, Lowndes volleyball team, donating a roof to the Valdosta arts center, etc.
For more information, contact Perkins by phone at (229) 561-3107, by email at cody@platinumroofpros.com, or visit www.platinumroofpros.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.