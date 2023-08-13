— By the time you read this, Southern Occasions, a florist shop, should have had its formal grand opening at its new location at 571 Lakes Boulevard in Lake Park, which was planned for Aug. 10. Actually, the store had already been conducting business at that site for some time.
— Renovation or construction work is going on inside the old Winn-Dixie supermarket building at 4036 Bemiss Road near Skipper Bridge Road. Plumbing and electrical trucks could be seen outside of the building last week while the doors were open, power was on and workers could be seen entering and leaving. In 2018, the store was one of almost 100 “underperforming” Winn-Dixie locations closed as part of a court-ordered restructuring. No word on who or what is doing the renovation work.
— It looks like a new car wash is also being built on Bemiss Road near the Dollar Tree and Domino’s Pizza. No word on who owns it or what the name is.
Have some business news you would like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
