The first Labor Day was celebrated over 100 years ago, created by the labor movement as a day to honor the achievements and contributions (both social and economic) of American workers.
I’ve always found the way we celebrate to be rather interesting …
We celebrate Memorial Day by remembering, celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees and celebrate Thanksgiving by giving thanks.
Labor Day might just be the only national holiday we celebrate by doing the exact opposite of that which we’re honoring!
But really, what better way to celebrate hard work than by taking a well-deserved day off?
As the summer breezes begin to cool, I wish you and your family a safe and happy Labor Day!
