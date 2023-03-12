VALDOSTA — Bush Wealth Management is offering a scholarship.
”It is our mission to empower people to live comfortably by planning wisely. Through this endeavor, we strive to not only enrich your life, but the lives of your children and grandchildren,” according to a statement from Bush Wealth Management.
In an effort to educate younger generations, Bush offers a scholarship of $1,000 to an upcoming collegiate bound student.
”We plan to select a recipient who possesses a desire to invest in understanding their financial future,” representatives said. “If you have a child or grandchild, nephew or niece planning to enroll in college in 2023, please feel free to share this information with them.”
Eligibility Requirements
– Be a current high school senior, in good academic standing, who will be graduating from South Georgia/North Florida area high schools in May.
– Student will be attending an accredited four-year college/university as a full-time student in the fall 2023 semester.
– Any degree can apply. Not limited to business.
Details of Award
– $1,000 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to one student.
– Scholarship monies are paid directly to selected student’s college/university.
– Funds will be applied to tuition and/or fees.
– Proof of enrollment (copy of acceptance letter is required before award will be paid to the college/university).
– All decisions of the selection committee are final and are not subject to appeal.
Documents Required
– A completed student application.
– One letter of recommendation from a current teacher or guidance counselor.
– A 500 word essay: Why it is important to have a financial plan and what details a well-designed plan should include.
– Completed applications must be received by May 1.
To apply, visit: bushwealth.com
All documentation must be sent together as one complete package. The application will be incomplete if any of these components are missing by the application deadline, representatives said. Incomplete applications will not advance to the scholarship selection process.
Documents will be accepted by mail addressed to Heather Van Horn, 2918 N. Oak St., Valdosta, GA 31602 or email to heather@bushwealth.com.
