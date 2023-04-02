DALLAS — Stacy Bush, Bush Wealth Management president and chief executive officer, and Kent Patrick, Bush Wealth partner/wealth advisor, attended the annual Barron’s Independent Summit.
The event is hosted by Barron’s Advisor to “promote best practices in the industry and the value of advice to the investing public,” representatives said in a statement.
The invitation-only conference was held last month at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas.
“It’s an honor to be included among the best in the industry,” Bush said. “I am grateful to have this opportunity to learn from my peers but it is primarily about making sure the industry is heading in the right direction to best support our clients.”
Barron’s Advisor Independent Summit is a gathering of fiduciary leaders “who have earned a distinct place within the financial services industry,” representatives said. “This event offers the top independent practitioners a unique opportunity to interface and network with the peers who best understand their businesses.”
Offered by Barron’s Advisor since 2009, “this curated experience has become the premier annual event for ranked independent advisors, with content designed to highlight the best practices and specific needs of independent advisors,” representatives said.
