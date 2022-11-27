VALDOSTA — AdvisorHub announced the official results of its first-ever Advisors to Watch list and a Valdosta firm is among the advisors listed.
After combing through hundreds of applicants, Bush Wealth Management was named No. 88 for the Top 100 Fastest Growing Advisors in the nation, company representatives said in a statement.
AdvisorHub states advisors were ranked on a 100-point scale in three categories: scale is a function of assets, production and quality of service; growth is year-over-year change in assets, clients and production; and professionalism includes regulatory record, community involvement and team makeup.
The AdvisorHub’s publication of the list states, “our inaugural ‘Advisors to Watch’ ranking is an attempt to find quality in the 99% who are on their way towards ‘Top Advisor’ status. Our approach still considers fundamental metrics like assets and production but we counterbalance those metrics with growth. We want to recognize growers and movers – advisors who are actively attracting new clients and growing their portfolios.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing advisors in the nation. We could not have done this without the trust that South Georgia and North Florida has placed in our team. It’s humbling to know that we are providing top tier advice, service and expertise to our clients,” said Kent Patrick, partner and wealth advisor with Bush Wealth Management.
The AdvisorHub 2022 Advisors to Watch ranking was created and conducted by AdvisorHub. Ranking was awarded on Sept. 26; numerical data submitted was based on 2020 and 2021 year end numbers.
Bush Wealth Management did not pay a fee to obtain this rating, although it did pay a fee to use the rating in its marketing, company representatives said.
The relevant selection criteria are: A) seven years of experience; B) a clean regulatory record (three or fewer complaints with no significant judgments); C) advisor has been with the firm since Jan. 1, 2020 and is in good standing; and D) AUM is above $100M.
Ranking criteria are divided into three main categories: 1) Scope of practice measured by assets, production and level of service; 2) growth of practice consisting of year over year growth in assets, households and production; and 3) professionalism which includes regulatory record, community service and team diversity.
