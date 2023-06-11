With proactive planning and smart strategies, its impact can be mitigated.
As a retiree, one of the significant financial challenges you may encounter is inflation. The rising costs of goods and services can erode the purchasing power of your retirement savings, making it difficult to maintain your desired lifestyle.
However, it’s not all doom and gloom. There are ways to safeguard your finances and make your retirement more inflation-resistant.
Adjusting Your Spending Habits
The first step to beat inflation is adjusting your spending habits. This strategy doesn’t necessarily mean cutting back on your lifestyle but finding smart ways to get more value for your money.
Here are some tips:
– Prioritize Needs Over Wants: Focus on spending money on necessities rather than luxuries. This doesn’t mean you can’t indulge occasionally but try to distinguish between what you need and what you want.
– Seek Discounts and Bargains: Keep an eye out for sales, discounts and bargains, especially for big-ticket items. Make use of senior discounts whenever possible.
– Minimize Waste: Be mindful of waste, particularly in areas such as food, energy and water. Small savings can add up over time.
Inflation-Protected Securities
Inflation-protected securities, such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities in the U.S., can provide a hedge against inflation. These securities increase in value with inflation, helping to protect the purchasing power of your investment.
However, like all investments, they carry risks and should be considered as part of a diversified portfolio. It’s best to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Diversifying Your Investment Portfolio
A well-diversified investment portfolio can help buffer the impacts of inflation. Consider investing in assets that historically have shown resilience during inflationary periods. This can include equities, real estate and commodities. Dividend-paying stocks can also be particularly valuable as many companies increase dividends over time, potentially offsetting the impact of inflation.
Again, seeking advice from a financial advisor is always recommended before making any investment decisions.
Increasing Your Income
If possible, consider ways to increase your income. This can be through part-time work, consulting, freelancing or even turning a hobby into a business. For those who are able, working a few extra years before retiring can provide additional savings and delay drawing down retirement assets, providing more time for those assets to grow.
Plan in Advance
While inflation can be a significant concern for retirees, with proactive planning and smart strategies, its impact can be mitigated.
But it’s important to remember that everyone’s situation is different, and what works for one person may not work for another.
Therefore, personalized advice from a financial advisor is crucial in making the best decisions for your unique circumstances.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. For more information, visit BushWealth.com for our full disclosures.
Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
