We recently read this patriotic poem that captures the mood of the country on this Fourth of July and wanted to share it with you as we remember those who gave their lives to allow this nation to become a reality.
Freedom
Freedom is thirteen stripes and fifty stars
A uniform decorated with ribbons and bars
An Iowa farm with its fields of corn
Church bells ringing on a Sunday morn
Freedom is overhead missiles, a battle group at sea
For the price of Freedom has never been free
It’s Marines and Soldiers hunkered in a fox hole
A nation banned together in a common goal
Freedom is living and working side by side
To dare to hope and opportunities tried
People coming to the aid of a stranger
Putting their own lives in the path of danger
Freedom is apple pie and the girl next door
A small town with a mom and pop store
It’s baseball, reunions, the Fourth of July
A lump in our throats as the flag passes by
Freedom is the compassion we have for our own
Standing shoulder to shoulder when disaster hits home Our symbol the Eagle, so let Freedom soar,
Its principles and standards Americans died for.
— By Barbara Cox
We wish you a safe and happy Independence Day!
