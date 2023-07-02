STACY BUSH

Kent Patrick

We recently read this patriotic poem that captures the mood of the country on this Fourth of July and wanted to share it with you as we remember those who gave their lives to allow this nation to become a reality.

Freedom

Freedom is thirteen stripes and fifty stars

A uniform decorated with ribbons and bars

An Iowa farm with its fields of corn

Church bells ringing on a Sunday morn

Freedom is overhead missiles, a battle group at sea

For the price of Freedom has never been free

It’s Marines and Soldiers hunkered in a fox hole

A nation banned together in a common goal

Freedom is living and working side by side

To dare to hope and opportunities tried

People coming to the aid of a stranger

Putting their own lives in the path of danger

Freedom is apple pie and the girl next door

A small town with a mom and pop store

It’s baseball, reunions, the Fourth of July

A lump in our throats as the flag passes by

Freedom is the compassion we have for our own

Standing shoulder to shoulder when disaster hits home Our symbol the Eagle, so let Freedom soar,

Its principles and standards Americans died for.

— By Barbara Cox

We wish you a safe and happy Independence Day!

