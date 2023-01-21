VALDOSTA – The future of Dasher High School, the city’s last remaining school building from the 1920s, is uncertain.
The school is listed as one of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2023 “Places in Peril.”
Despite currently serving as a community center, parts of the building, particularly the auditorium, are unsafe for the public.
Named for Mayor Robert Dasher, DHS was built in 1928 as the third public high school for African American students in Valdosta. Several prominent leaders of the Valdosta community graduated from Dasher High School, including writer and journalist Louis E. Lomax, the nation’s first African American television journalist.
Vickie Everitte, president of the Valdosta Heritage Foundation, said preserving the structure is important to the city’s history.
“James Lomax was Valdosta’s beloved principal of Dasher High School and pastor of Macedonia First Baptist Church, which was founded in 1865.
His leadership fostered a legacy of students who led remarkable lives that significantly impacted the modern Civil Rights Movement in America,” she said.
“Rev. Lomax was born in 1898 and was selected as principal of the newly built DHS in 1928/29, Valdosta’s first public all-grades African-American high school. Today, the Dasher High School site is the only remaining racially segregated high school intended for use by Valdosta’s African American residents and used before public school integration and the only remaining intact Jim Crow-era school in Valdosta.”
On July 31, 1979, Valdosta City Board of Education sold the campus of DHS to Coastal Plain Area EOA for $10. After the sale of the building, Coastal Plain used it to provide various services within the community such as food services for the elderly within the surrounding 10 counties, as well as senior services and child care services for Lowndes County.
DHS was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 18, 1985, because of its “progressive school design” characteristic of the 1920s and because of Rev. Lomax’s contributions as a local educator and leader in the community. Now, the nonprofit organization Coastal Plain, in partnership with the VHF and a local Rotary Club chapter, hopes to preserve this part of Valdosta’s African American legacy by restoring Dasher High School and utilizing it to better serve its residents. Dr. Tanya Thomas, Coastal Plain’s executive director, said thanks to a lack of funding, the elder and child care services are no longer available and the existing services that are housed in the building include the Agency Community Block Grant Services Program and Weatherization Program. Her vision is to remodel the building so it can provide necessary resources into the community and other community organizations.
“These resources will have an impact on the overall community well-being. Some examples are recreational or educational activities, a place provided for outside organizations to provide community resource information and a place to provide counseling or other support services. (I) stress that these future plans rely heavily ... depend on the ability to obtain donations, contributions or outside funding needed for the restoration of the building and parking structure,” she said.
Everitte said the organization’s game plan for DHS is bringing awareness to the school by researching Louis Lomax’s and the Rev. J.L. Lomax’s legacies as part of two applications for Georgia Historical Society markers, increasing public awareness of the community’s development through social media and tours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.