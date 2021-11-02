REMERTON – Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center partnered with community organizations to raise awareness of foster care.
According to the Division of Family and Children Services, there are 1,092 children in foster care and 168 homes available in Region 11, which includes Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Cook, Tift, Clinch, Lanier, Berrien, Atkinson, Ware, Charlton, Brantley, Pierce, Bacon, Coffee, Irwin, Ben Hill, Turner counties.
“As a former case manager for Region 11, I wanted to do something to help bring awareness to the overwhelming number of children that have not been placed in homes. The fall festival was my idea to involve the community,” said Adrian Rivers, founder of Bridge 11 and pastor of KBDC.
“I founded Bridge 11 to literally build the gaps between the 18 counties that we serve. I appreciate support from partnerships with businesses and organizations in the community.”
KBDC received donations from multiple community partners and organizations.
“This is what we love to do at Goodwill, support and connect with the community. I am glad we are able to bring awareness to a great cause and let community members know about our services,” said Sarah Horton, director of business engagement.
Dee Dunbar, Hargray community relations representative, said, “I love giving back to the community. Being able to donate T’s Treats-n-More is just one way Hargray can assist in bringing awareness to the cause.”
Food and candy were donated by Food Lion and the City of Remerton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.