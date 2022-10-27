VALDOSTA — Buffalo Wild Wings plans to raise $1.3 million through its Team Up for Kids campaign to deliver on its mission to "fuel champions of the next generation."
The Team Up for Kids campaign benefits the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation and supports hundreds of organizations around the country.
Emily Crawford, director of impact and engagement at Inspire Brands, said BWW is proud to be a longstanding partner of the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta. This year, the local BWW is specifically supporting the Boys and Girls Club Teen College, Career & Community Workforce program.
The Team Up for Kids initiative began in 2013; for many years, funds supported youth sports through the long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs and its All Stars program, Crawford said. Recently, BWW expanded its support to include youth initiatives beyond youth sports.
Aaron Bricker, district manager for Florida Georgia Line at Inspire Brands, has been employed with BWW since 2010 and is a strong advocate for the campaign.
He said his team of seven sports bars has a goal of raising $100,000 by the end of the month.
“I believe that the impacts we are able to make within local communities is tremendous beyond what we execute in our day-to-day operations. Having the ability to impact kids lives in such a positive manner is truly unprecedented. It is very exciting each year to know that we are helping to fuel the champions of the next generation,” Bricker said.
Guests can donate $5 at the register during their visit to any Buffalo Wild Wings through Oct. 31. Any guest who donates will receive a coupon for six free boneless wings on their next visit.
Donations can also be made online at foundation.buffalowildwings.com.
