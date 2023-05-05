VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street became the main attraction yet again as part of the Brown Bag Lunch concert series.
The popular lunchtime concert series made its way back to the city for the second year in a row after a brief hiatus during COVID-19, this time rocking the Unity Park Amphitheater.
Brandie Dame, Main Street Downtown director, said she is glad to have residents come downtown for the live music, especially during National Small Business Week.
“The Brown Bag has been going on for years. And what they're doing is celebrating basically Small Business Week because this week is Small Business Week. And so it's just a little thing for the community to get together and enjoy some free music. (They) can eat from the food trucks and we're hoping that they'll go downtown to shop and remember to come back to eat at our downtown restaurants,” she said.
The 2023 lineup of bands included The Page Brothers on Monday; Khemistry, Tuesday; Jen Anders & Friends, Wednesday; Main Stream, Thursday; 41 South Band, Friday.
The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future.
For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at (229) 259-3577 or the Facebook page @DowntownValdostaMainStreet.
