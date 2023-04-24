VALDOSTA – The Main Street Office will host the Brown Bag Concert Series May 1-5 in Downtown Valdosta.
The event is free and open to the public and features the live performance of a different band each day from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Unity Park, 301 E. Central Ave., organizers said in a statement, adding bring a chair or blanket. Grab lunch from a rotating schedule of food trucks or a picnic from home, they said.
The 2023 lineup of bands:
May 1: The Page Brothers.
May 2: Khemistry.
May 3: Jen Anders & Friends.
May 4: Main Stream.
May 5: 41 South Band.
“Valdosta Main Street is always excited to bring back the Brown Bag Lunch concert series. This event will prove a draw to the downtown corridor and give citizens and visitors alike a memorable experience in Unity Park,” said Brandie Dame, Main Street Downtown director.
The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future.
For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at (229) 259-3577 or the Facebook page @DowntownValdostaMainStreet.
